Tesla chief Elon Musk Twitter remark stirs speculation of India visit

Tesla chief Elon Musk Twitter remark stirs speculation of India visit
May 10
14:21 2022
NEW DELHI: The speculations of Tesla chief Elon Musk visiting India in near future gained traction after his Twitter remark post got viral.

The world’s richest man Elon Musk on Monday expressed his fondness for Indian architecture in a Twitter reply to History Defined that had posted a beautiful facade detail of the Red Fort.
“It’s amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world,” tweeted Musk.

Tesla chief Elon Musk Twitter remark stirs speculation of India visitEarlier, History Defined claimed to show a facade from a fort in Agra. “Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India,” tweeted History Defined.

Agra Fort, also known as “Laal Qila”, is located in Agra, India. It is tagged as a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1983. It was designed and built by the great Mughal Emperor Akbar in the year 1565 AD. Agra was the capital of India in ancient times. This glorious fort is built alongside the Yamuna River.

Musk has become a hotcake after he took control of Twitter in a USD 44 million deal. His Twitter remark led several Indian Twitter users to respond to Musk’s tweet, asking, “Any plans to visit India soon?”

One of the users Ajith Shan tweeted, “Any near time plan to visit India again? Let’s make an itinerary for his next visit in this tread…haha.”

While another Twitter user Umashankar Singh in a friendly banter said “Now please do not think of buying it.” Earlier, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, advised Musk to invest in India for high-quality, large-scale manufacturing of Tesla cars.

Taking to Twitter, Adar Poonawalla asked Elon Musk to invest in India if he ended up not buying Twitter. He assured Musk that it would be the best investment the richest person in the world would ever make.

“Hey @elonmusk just in case you don’t end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you’ll ever make,” tweeted Poonawalla. (ANI)

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

