Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • World’s largest fusion experiment empowers Indian manufacturing VISHAL GULATI CADARACHE, France: The upcoming plasma-based world’s largest reactor that aims to demonstrate that it is possible to produce commercial electricity from clean energy source fusion is empowering industry...
  • Tesla to soon get Netflix, YouTube streaming support: Musk SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that people would be soon able to stream videos on digital platforms like Netflix and YouTube in parked Tesla electric vehicles. “Ability...
  • Economic offenders serious threat to global stability: India RIO DE JANEIRO: Terming economic offenders a “serious threat” to the world’s economic stability, India has urged the BRICS nations to continue to work together against such lawbreakers and fugitives....
  • India has game plan for electric vehicles: NITI Aayog CEO AHMEDABAD: India has put in place a game plan for electric vehicles (EV) and its components like batteries to ensure clean cities, reduce imports and utilize solar power, NITI Aayog...
  • When Huawei met Micromax: Will the relationship bloom? NEW DELHI: Facing heat in the US amid the ongoing Washington-Beijing trade war, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has joined hands with the Indian consumer electronics firm Micromax Informatics to give...
  • US economic growth slows in Q2 WASHINGTON: The American economy hit the brakes in the second quarter, as activity declined in an increasingly skittish industrial sector and exports fell, but the US continues to outperform other...
  • Law Minister moves Triple Talaq bill in RS New Delhi: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday moved the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, saying it has been brought to ensure justice for Muslim women and should...
  • Adriano Sangineto Concert Adriano Sangineto recently played in a concert in Italian Embassy in New Delhi, along with his company, paying Homage to Leonardo da Vinci, 500 years of genius. Poetry of the...
  • Good financial habits can shield you from depression NEW YORK: Researchers have found that students who practice more responsible financial behavior show fewer symptoms of depression and a higher relationship satisfaction. The study is based on data collected...
  • ‘Sharenting’ may put child’s safety at risk NEW YORK: Sharenting – a parent’s habitual use of social media to share news and images about their children – puts the child’s online privacy and, potentially, safety at risk,...
  

Tesla to soon get Netflix, YouTube streaming support: Musk

Tesla to soon get Netflix, YouTube streaming support: Musk
July 30
14:48 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that people would be soon able to stream videos on digital platforms like Netflix and YouTube in parked Tesla electric vehicles.
“Ability to stream YouTube and Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio,” Musk wrote on his Twitter handle.
“When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving,” he added.

The desire to allow drivers and passengers to watch video is not a total surprise – Musk noted at E3 that the ability to watch YouTube was coming, The Verge said.
Tesla has already unveiled games that drivers can play on the displays in their cars. The games also only work when the car is stationary, so that the player can use the steering wheel as a controller.

On July 26, the company announced that chess game is also coming to the Tesla Arcade.
But there are huge concerns that come along with such features.
Test vehicles are required to have a driver behind the wheel to take over in case something goes wrong, and even as self-driving technology improves, it’s hard to imagine that going away completely, the report said.

In March 2017, an Uber self-driving car crashed into a pedestrian in Arizona as the driver was watching The Voice on content streaming platform Hulu and lost track of the road. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

With your heartfelt music you've held our pulses each time you've sung a tune. Upbeat Birthday, Maestro of Music! H… https://t.co/sb9PSwcKlN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:11 am

Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha: Triple Talaq law should not be seen from a political prism or vote bank politics: Law… https://t.co/fh5g3KE2Oh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:07 am

Spirituality deals with the eternal present, not with time Read what @Adyashanti says: https://t.co/MquLokD9Lmhttps://t.co/G5t1PzG8J0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:01 am

Co-working as a concept is here to stay. But how to make a co-working environment good enough? Read:… https://t.co/W6CaCw7H6B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 6:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • World’s largest fusion experiment empowers Indian manufacturing VISHAL GULATI CADARACHE, France: The upcoming plasma-based world’s largest reactor that aims to demonstrate that it is possible to produce commercial electricity from clean energy source fusion is empowering industry...
  • Tesla to soon get Netflix, YouTube streaming support: Musk SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that people would be soon able to stream videos on digital platforms like Netflix and YouTube in parked Tesla electric vehicles. “Ability...
  • Economic offenders serious threat to global stability: India RIO DE JANEIRO: Terming economic offenders a “serious threat” to the world’s economic stability, India has urged the BRICS nations to continue to work together against such lawbreakers and fugitives....
  • India has game plan for electric vehicles: NITI Aayog CEO AHMEDABAD: India has put in place a game plan for electric vehicles (EV) and its components like batteries to ensure clean cities, reduce imports and utilize solar power, NITI Aayog...
  • When Huawei met Micromax: Will the relationship bloom? NEW DELHI: Facing heat in the US amid the ongoing Washington-Beijing trade war, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has joined hands with the Indian consumer electronics firm Micromax Informatics to give...
  • US economic growth slows in Q2 WASHINGTON: The American economy hit the brakes in the second quarter, as activity declined in an increasingly skittish industrial sector and exports fell, but the US continues to outperform other...
  • Law Minister moves Triple Talaq bill in RS New Delhi: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday moved the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, saying it has been brought to ensure justice for Muslim women and should...
  • Adriano Sangineto Concert Adriano Sangineto recently played in a concert in Italian Embassy in New Delhi, along with his company, paying Homage to Leonardo da Vinci, 500 years of genius. Poetry of the...
  • Good financial habits can shield you from depression NEW YORK: Researchers have found that students who practice more responsible financial behavior show fewer symptoms of depression and a higher relationship satisfaction. The study is based on data collected...
  • ‘Sharenting’ may put child’s safety at risk NEW YORK: Sharenting – a parent’s habitual use of social media to share news and images about their children – puts the child’s online privacy and, potentially, safety at risk,...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.