India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Texas governor warns of another economic shutdown due to COVID-19 spike

Texas governor warns of another economic shutdown due to COVID-19 spike
July 11
15:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HOUSTON: Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned of another economic shutdown if the fast spread of COVID-19 is not contained.

“The worst is yet to come as we work our way through that massive increase in people testing positive,” Abbott told local TV station KLBK on Friday.

Texans will also likely see an increase in new coronavirus cases next week, Abbott said, urging people to abide by his face mask mandate to avoid another economic shutdown, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I made clear that I made this tough decision for one reason: It was our last best effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. If we do not slow the spread of COVID-19 … the next step would have to be a lock-down,” the governor said, referring to his mask order.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, the state added 9,765 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, making the total number of cases exceeding 240,000. Ninety-five deaths were also reported on Friday, a day after a record high of more than 100 deaths reported.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian origin doctor to sue police ... - https://t.co/GIesT4cGnK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/BFClwwlfoJ
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:29 am

    Handful of Kashmiri Pandits keep ... - https://t.co/TIBU84sklr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/6fP9TcmpPz
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:27 am

    Tiger census sets Guinness ... - https://t.co/IgRzqLH5mo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/q0VvqfJznT
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:18 am

    #WHO acknowledges Dharavi's success ... - https://t.co/6FbuF8g6Xf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rUqxrN3qqW
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:00 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.