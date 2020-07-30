Texas surpasses NY in number of COVID-19 cases HOUSTON: Texas, the second largest US state by both area and population, has surpassed New York in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The...

LA reports highest single-day COVID-19 cases, deaths LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles County, the most populous in the US, has reported the highest single-day increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. Wednesday’s figures — 4,825 cases and 91...

Team Kangana Ranaut: Is B’wood Suicide Gang making Rhea the scapegoat? MUMBAI: The digital team of actress Kangana Ranaut has questioned if actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being made a scapegoat. Sushant’s...

Sushant told ex-girlfriend Ankita he was ‘quite unhappy’ as Rhea ‘harassed’ him: Reports MUMBAI: Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, had reportedly informed Bihar Police that the late actor was quite unhappy because Rhea Chakraborty harassed him. Ankita made her claim...

PM discusses credit growth, risk aversion with banks, NBFCs NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with the stakeholders of banks and NBFCs and discussed issues in the financial sector, including credit growth and risk...

Sunni Board sets up trust for building mosque in Ayodhya LUCKNOW: The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has set up the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, which will oversee construction of mosque on the land provided by the state government at Dhannipur...

5 Rafale jets arrive in India in a boost to IAF’s combat capabilityÂ NEW DELHI: Nearly 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported, a fleet of five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets touched down in India on Wednesday, giving the country’s air power...

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi NEW DELHI: Ahead of the first anniversary of the law against triple talaq, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday shared videos of Muslim women thanking Prime Minister Narendra...

Singapore hopes US can stabilise relations with China SINGAPORE: Singapore hopes the United States can stabilise its relations with China, since Asia depends on the stable US-China ties to have a “secure” and “predictable” environment, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee...

Covid-19 virus has been circulating in bats for decades: Study NEW YORK: An international team of researchers has discovered that the lineage that gave rise to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic, has been circulating...

Trump takes aim at generic pharma imports, an Indian niche NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has taken aim at generic pharmaceutical imports with a programme to boost domestic manufacture that could put a dent in one of India’s niche...

Indian among 7 youth leaders to invigorate UN’s climate plans NEW DELHI: An Indian is among seven young climate leaders, between the age of 18-28 years, who will advise UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regularly on accelerating global action and ambition...

Kashmiri who weaponised Rafale for India NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: In 1988, just before Kashmir erupted with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, a young man from Anantnag, a small town in the Valley, was commissioned in the Indian Air Force. Thirty-two...

Follow Delhi model for home isolation of asymptomatic patients: Goa AAP PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to simplify home quarantine norms for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients on the lines of the model adopted...

Sushant’s father files FIR against Rhea for abetting suicide PATNA: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has taken a dramatic turn after it emerged that his father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar...

Indian-origin author Avni Doshi’s ‘Burnt Sugar’ in 2020 Booker Prize longlist NEW DELHI: Indian-origin author Avni Doshi’s “Burnt Sugar” and two titles from Bloomsbury – “Apeirogon” by Colum McCann and “Such a Fun Age” – by Kiley Reid are among the...

Help pours in for Hyderabad woman techie selling vegetables HYDERABAD: Help is pouring in for a woman techie forced to sell vegetables to make both ends meet after losing her job in a multinational company due to the nationwide...

S.Korea will seek to extend foreign workers stay permits: PM SEOUL: South Korea will seek ways to extend stay permits for foreign workers here in a bid to relieve labour shortages in farming and other areas in the wake of...

Global COVID-19 cases top 16.6mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 659,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Wednesday morning,...