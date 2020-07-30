India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Texas surpasses NY in number of COVID-19 cases

Texas surpasses NY in number of COVID-19 cases
July 30
10:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HOUSTON: Texas, the second largest US state by both area and population, has surpassed New York in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The southern state has so far registered 417,098 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, while New York has reported a total of 413,593 cases as of Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported citing the University as saying.

Florida, Texas, and New York are behind California, which currently leads the country with 475,806 total cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Texas has also recorded 313 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total toll to 6,190, according to state health department figures.

In California, there were 197 new virus deaths, exceeding the 14-day average of 109 and bringing its total to 8,715. Florida reported 216 additional deaths among residents, for a total of 6,333. As of Thursday, the US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,424,806 and 150,676, respectively, according to the University.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Texas surpasses NY in number of #COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/ynssqzx83E Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iYJoxufPa3
    h J R

    - July 30, 2020, 5:08 am

    LA reports highest single-day #COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/F6TRj6ZHk9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/du2Dh41ecg
    h J R

    - July 30, 2020, 5:06 am

    Team Kangana Ranaut: Is B'wood Suicide ... - https://t.co/3nB24yjiQG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/9YHu8wuDWe
    h J R

    - July 30, 2020, 5:04 am

    Sushant told ex-girlfriend Ankita he was ... - https://t.co/5dAm2bIEHx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/oG6grrdMuJ
    h J R

    - July 30, 2020, 5:00 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.