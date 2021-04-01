Thakar Basati gets endorsed by Big Wigs

Harish Rao

CHICAGO: The Democratic slate for Palatine Township Board had endorsements from a number of political big wigs including U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin; U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth; U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, IL-8th; U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, IL-6th; State Sen. Julie Morrison (29th District); State Sen. Ann Gillespie (27th District); State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (57th District); State Rep. Michelle Mussman(56th District); Cook Co. Commissioner Scott Britton and Cook Co. Commissioner Kevin Morrison.

The Democrats for Palatine Township is a slate of seven candidates for Palatine Township Board. The candidates were slated at a caucus of Greater Palatine Area Democrats in December 2020.

“Our candidates reflect the diversity of our community,” said Maria Galo, Democratic Committeeperson for Palatine Township. “Our Township has been facing both a pandemic and an economic crisis. Under the united leadership of Democrats for Palatine Township, the Township will be able to help more residents at a lower cost to taxpayers.”

The Democratic candidates for the Township Board are:

For Township Supervisor- Melissa Ortega, who has a Master’s Degree in Counseling and has worked in this field for WINGS and Alexian Brothers Center for Mental Health. Melissa currently works for the local corporation Nation Pizza & Foods as a Customer Service Specialist where she has been employed for twenty years.

For Township Clerk- Tracy Boland has a Master’s Degree in Math Education, and is a math tutor at Harper College. She is currently in her second term as a Trustee at Palatine Library District.

For Highway Commissioner: Matt Flamm, a business lawyer who was President Obama’s northwest suburban organizer.

For Township Trustee position- ThakarS. Basati, is candidate and he is a founding member of POC, Partners for Our Communities, founding President of Punjabi Cultural Society, active on many nonprofit boards including the Interfaith and Asian American Coalition of Chicago. He has lived in Palatine since 1991.

The Township elections are the only partisan elections in the April 6 Consolidated Election. All other races are non-partisan. Early voting in the election started March 22 and continues to April 5. Locations for Early Voting are Rolling Meadows Courthouse, 2121 W. Euclid Ave., Rolling Meadows; Palatine Early Voting Site, 150 W. Wilson St., Palatine; and Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates.

In this election, mail ballots may be dropped off only at the drop box at Rolling Meadows Courthouse. Mail ballots should arrive this week. Voters who requested a mail ballot but don’t receive it can vote a regular ballot at either any Early Voting site or on Election Day at your usual polling site. Those voters will need to sign an affidavit attesting that they did not receive their mail-ballot. Those using their mail ballots are encouraged to fill it out as soon as they get it, and mail it back. Mail ballots need to be postmarked by April 6, 2021, and arrive within two weeks after Election Day.

Democrats for Palatine Township is on Facebook. For more information or to help with the campaign, please contact Greater Palatine Area Democrats on[email protected]

Comments

comments