That’s my little boy Chahal when he is fielding: Rohit shares fun post

May 27
11:52 2020
MUMBAI: The humorous side of the Indian cricketers have come to the fore more often than not during this two-month long COVID-19 induced lockdown which is still on in its fourth phase till May 31.

Players have taken a friendly go at each other on social media as they have mostly interacted on Live sessions on popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

The light-hearted banter often took centre stage and ace India batsman Rohit Sharma pulling wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg has been one of them. In his latest Instagram post, India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit hilariously tried to ape Chahal’s fielding during a workout session. Rohit was seen stooping low and jumping from one spot to the other as part of a cardio drill.

“That’s my little boy Chahal when he is fielding (jumping all around),” Rohit posted along with the video and tagged Chahal.

Rohit has been at his home in Mumbai throughout the lockdown period. The city is one of the worst affected regions by the coronavirus pandemic and Rohit said recently that he may be the last person to rejoin the Indian team whenever training resumes.

“In India, it is going to be different as certain parts of the country have been affected the most and certain parts which have not been affected a lot. So I am assuming that those places might open up a lot earlier than Mumbai, the city where I stay and which is the most infected. I feel the other guys will send me videos of catching up with each other a lot earlier than I do,” Rohit had told LaLiga’s Facebook page.

