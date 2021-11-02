The Best NFL Players in 2021 

The NFL season is up and running, and some players are already proving themselves to be MVP candidates. This season has some of the best talents we’ve ever seen, from quarterbacks to wide receivers, tight ends, and defensive linemen.

But who is in line to win NFL awards? Which players are just head and shoulders above the rest of the pack right now? These are the ten best players in the NFL so far this season.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is proof that age is just a number in sport. The 44-year-old quarterback moved to Florida and the Bucs a season ago and won the Super Bowl with them; this season, he is already leading them to another potential Super Bowl berth.

So far this season, he has thrown for 2,275 yards, with 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Even when his long-time friend and touchdown scoring machine Gronk got injured, Brady was still finding the end zone. He is called the GOAT for a reason.

Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t been able to reach the heights they once did when they won the Super Bowl in 2012, failing to go beyond the playoffs for three consecutive years. However, Lamar Jackson is showing himself to be the missing link they need.

The young quarterback is already being touted as MVP; he has thrown for 1,943 yards, with ten touchdowns and five interceptions. While his numbers aren’t as high as Brady’s, Jackson has less to work with offensively and can still keep up.

Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams are proving to be Super Bowl competitors. While the quarterback and offensive players often get a lot of credit, you can’t forget about the players that stop the opposition from scoring; in the case of the Rams, that’s Aaron Donald.

The defensive tackle has the stats and the awards to back up his talent, and this season, he has gotten 3.5 sacks, 12 tackles, and is the mortar keeping the Rams defensive wall together. If you could only pick one player to stop a touchdown, it should be Donald.

TJ Watt

The only competition Donald has this season is TJ Watt, and the Steelers linebacker is keeping his team’s season alive. While his tackles are on the low side, he is tied for third in sacks with seven and second in forced fumbles with three.

With the Steelers having a season that simply hasn’t clicked just yet, having a player that you can rely on like Watt will be essential if they want to stand any chance of competing with the Ravens and Bengals in the future North.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has had to play under the shadow of Tom Brady for too many seasons now. No matter what he does, Brady always seems to do one better. This season Rodgers has thrown for 1,710 yards, with 15 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

With all the preseason talk of Rodgers not being happy in Green Bay and almost trying to force a trade, he has shown that he is still committed to helping the team where he has spent his whole career, to finish at the top of the NFC North.

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have been unstoppable this season. Sitting at 7-0, they are the only unbeaten team in the league and are already favourites to make it to the Super Bowl, and Murray is a massive reason why.

The young QB has thrown for 2,002 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Not only has he found his groove, but he is also so deeply connected with the rest of his team; they are working like a well-oiled machine. The Cards can go unbeaten this season, and the rest of the league should be scared.

DeAndre Hopkins

A huge part of why the Cards have been so successful is DeAndre Hopkins. While he may have picked up an injury that could see him sit out for a game or two, his stats are putting him in line to be one of the best wide receivers in the league this season.

He has received 33 yards, ran for 420 yards, and has scored seven touchdowns so far. He has been a receiving target every game this season and has scored in every game but two. The impact of his absence is an unknown factor at this point, but he is undoubtedly a cog the Cardinals need.

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has come back better than ever for a man whose 2020 season was abruptly ended by a terrible injury. The Cowboys QB has led them to the top of the NFC East, sitting with a record of 5-1.

Dak has thrown for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Dallas fans, and the league, are seeing what this new and improved Dak is capable of, and a playoff spot is most definitely on the horizon.

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers started strong but have been struggling since their star running back got injured. However, if McCaffrey can match his stats when he returns, the Panthers could be in business.

He has rushed for 52 yards, ran for 201, and scored one touchdown. While these stats may look low, he is on this list because everyone knows what he is capable of. The sooner he is fit, the sooner the Panthers can recover.

Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans have emerged as playoff contenders in the AFC South, and Derrick Henry has a lot to do with that. So far, the running back has been in the best form of his life and has taken his team to a strong 5-2 record.

He has rushed for 191 yards so far, ran for 869, and scored ten touchdowns. He is leading the league in running yards and touchdowns, putting himself in a prime position for a shot at MVP.

Comments

comments