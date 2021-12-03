India Post News Paper

Blog

The best way to describe commercial financing in 2021

December 03
10:01 2021
The year 2021 has seen the finance and lending landscape change by leaps and bounds. Commercial finance and cash flow finance, in particular, should be credited for their consistent attempts to offer the necessary support to businesses in 2021, helping them survive, thrive, or even grow at ease. Funding or financing helps people to start a new business, expand the current one or acquire the other.

Essentially commercial banks offer a commercial loan, which is either secured by business assets or is unsecured loans by nature, and the lender relies on their business cash flow to repay the bank. Here are the different types of business loans that are setting the landscape for commercial financing in 2021:

  1. Traditional Bank Loanâ€“ Business loans or financing from reputed banks to help with business expansion or maintain cash flow.
  2. Invoice Financingâ€“ Immediate financing based on existing invoices can help you create cash flow in the business.
  3. Equipment Financingâ€“ Helps in financing various equipment needed by a business, like machines, appliances etc. These types of business loans can help you lease equipment or even purchase it for your business.
  4. Line of Creditâ€“ Offers a lump sum line of credit that gives you the flexibility of withdrawing and using as much amount as you need and incurring interest only on the withdrawn amount and not your entire line of credit. Once it is paid off, the amount is again available to be reused for other business requirements.
  5. Merchant Cash Advanceâ€“ These are alternative bank loans wherein business owners can receive a lump sum amount upfront.
  6. Commercial Real Estate Loansâ€“ From purchasing real estate or property for a business to renovating a property or refinancing existing debt, this loan can help you achieve it all.
  7. Microloansâ€“ These types of commercial loans are minor in nature, and a business can consider this type of loan if it is unable to secure other funding.

It is essential to know what type of financing you need and the purpose it will serve. From long-term financing needs to quick cash inflow and needing to refinance business debt to buying a commercial property or vehicle, commercial financing serves many purposes. It is therefore vital to be familiar with these funding options before you finalise your business loan requirement.

In conclusion:

The commercial financing space in 2021 could simply be described as resilient- showing competence, contribution, character, confidence, and control. Commercial lending space is striving and managing to cope reasonably well, giving hope to businesses and the economy that took a set-up in the wake of the current global scenario.

More and more lenders have come up with ample solutions, like differently structured business loans, to help their businesses stay afloat. You can check out these various commercial financing opportunities that well-renowned banks are offering at present. If you are looking out for a commercial loan or business loan to support your business, head to a trusted platform, check eligibility and explore various funding options that can help your business grow.

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

