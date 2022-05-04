The blockbuster hit film “Jhund” starring Amitabh Bachchan is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 Global on 6th May

ZEE5 Global, the largest streaming platform for South Asian content announced the release of Jhund on 6th May on the platform. The film is an autobiography based on the life of Vijay Barse, a real-life hero and founder of Slum Soccer, an organization that works for the wellbeing and development of children from underprivileged backgrounds with an acumen to play football. Adding another blockbuster to the ZEE5 Global portfolio, the slate for the upcoming month sounds promising.

Jhund brings to the fore the life of a slum dweller and his struggle to achieve his dream. The protagonist uses his life experience to make a way for himself and his community to break the social barriers, inspiring millions of youths to be passionate about their dreams and making them a reality with dedication and determination. Portraying their roles flawlessly, over a dozen kids and young adults, like Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru to name few make the film larger than life. Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan has nailed the role as Vijay Barse narrating his journey with utmost honesty and superlative acting. The film is a perfect watch for family and a significant addition in the genre of ZEE5 Global’s fiction drama.

Archana anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “At ZEE5, we continuously strive to bring unique and diversified content to our audiences in global markets. We are extremely delighted to now bring Jhund, a heart-warming story based on a real-life incident, on our platform for our audiences. Jhund is an inspiring film that sends a powerful message to our youth and we hope it will get much love and appreciation from our viewers”

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “The tale of Jhund transcends boundaries! A film that gauged a lot of applause and appreciation across nation is all set to make its digital premiere on Zee5 Global. It’s such a great feeling to take Jhund a notch higher as a wider set of audience will witness this NagrajManjule’s gem not just in India but worldwide through this release.”Director NagrajManjule said, “Jhund has a strong narrative that is set to move the audiences! Amit ji along with the kids literally put life in the characters – After receiving much love from the audiences, I am glad that now people will get to watch it over and over again with its digital release on Zee5 Global.”

Helmed by NagrajManjule, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, RaajHiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, MeenuAroraa, and Manjule. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of Vijay Barse along with featuring Sairat fame actors Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar and TanajiGalgunde in prominent characters. The film also features SayliPatil, Vicky Kadian, Kishor Kadam, and Bharat Ganesh Pure in pivotal roles.

Watch ‘Jhund’ exclusively on ZEE5 Global from 6th May

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com

