The complete guide to landing a banking job In 2022

NEW DELHI: The banking sector job is considered one of the most demanding jobs in India.

Most young people today are interested in professions in banking and finance; the primary reason is the job security, convenience, benefits, growth, and high salary offered by a government and private banks.

Finance and Banking are among the most promising careers and lots of banking and finance career opportunities are available in India. Every year thousands of students in our country apply for the bank exams like RBI Grade B, IBPS PO, SBI PO, IBPS SO, and many more.

Bank exams are tough but cracking them is not impossible. In this article, all details related to banking jobs have been discussed as well as how to prepare for getting a job in a bank.

Educational Qualification: The educational qualifications for different bank roles differ. For appearing in the exam, a bachelor’s degree is required in any discipline from a recognized university with at least 60 per cent marks.

Age Limit: The age limit may be different for jobs in government and private banks.

For Clerical post applicants, the age limit is 18 to 28 years

For PO applicants age limit is 21 to 30 years

Required Skills: You must have some essential skills for any post in the bank.

Communication skills should be good.

Must be computer literate.

Must be very fast in problem-solving.

How To Get a Job In Banking

To get a job in a government bank, you have to clear the IBPS exam. SBI conducts its exam for each post of its bank. Three stages of exams are Pre, Mains, and Interview. Private banks conduct preliminary tests and interviews. After passing all the stages of the exam, you are appointed for a job in a public sector or private bank.

Getting a job in the banking sector is a bit difficult, but if you work hard, getting a job in a bank is not that difficult either. You can crack exams by enrolling in

Banking and Finance course offered by Imarticus, India’s largest learning platform. You can check the syllabus and process by clicking the link Banking and finance online training and begin preparation appropriately.

Banking And Finance Career Scopes – In this day and age of modern technology, there are numerous career opportunities in the global banking and finance sectors. Banking Sector Posts are as follows.

Accounts Manager

Agriculture Field Officer

Bank Clerk

Financial Analyst

Foreign Exchange Trader

Law Officer (SO)

Management Trainee

Marketing Officer (SO)

Office Assistant

Officer (Scale I, II, and III)

Probationary Officer (PO)

Rajbhasha Adhikari

Specialist IT Officer (SO)

How to Prepare for a Job in a Bank

To provide high-quality services, banks go through a thorough screening process for new hires. Therefore, the candidate must work hard and must focus on time management.

The main points to follow while preparing for the exams are-

Clear on your fundamentals in English, Maths, and reasoning. For the reasoning ability, begin with the easiest one and work your way up. A lot of practice is essential to attempt all questions during the main exams. If your English vocabulary is lacking, reading newspapers and novels, following certain YouTube channels, and listening to news stations can help. Practice the numeric aptitude questions as much as possible. Remember tables, squares, cubes, square roots, and cube roots.

Conclusion

In India, both public and private sector banks are dedicated to serving the nation’s financial market. They provide a wide range of financial services to customers in the Large and Mid-Corporate, MSME, Agriculture, and Retail Business sectors.

To get success in Banking and finance career exams you must attend Banking and finance online training where the experts will teach and train you, assist you to recover your weak points, and complete the mock tests with time management.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

Comments

comments