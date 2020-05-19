The Digital Gaming Market in India

One of the biggest industries in the world today is online gaming. Since the early days of the internet, large markets like the US and the UK have seen a constant rise in the number of online players, these platforms becoming more profitable as the years went by. On the other hand, we find some countries on the other side of the spectrum, steadily building up numbers in an expanding gaming market. One such example is India, where thanks to the uptake of mobile technology, the market has seen the boom of countless types of games being offered, from puzzles and shooters to casinos classics like blackjack and roulette.

The Rise of Gaming

The rise of the gaming industry in India happened later than in some other places around the world. That was primarily due to the fact that a digital platform wasnâ€™t available on which to play games. That platform was, of course, the smartphone. When the smartphone boom happened around the world, India wasnâ€™t the quickest to join the party, as many Indians were unable to afford it at the time.

While not originally intended to be for gaming, the accessibility of smartphones, and their power to easily connect to the internet, has made them the largest gaming platform in the world. In India, the number of people using mobile phones has been growing at an extraordinary rate, maybe more than anywhere else in the world right now. By extension, the Indian gaming community grows bigger every day. This growth is even more noticeable nowadays when so many people are stranded at home, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

But the proliferation of smartphones is not the only reason why the gaming industry became so massive, not just in India, but also in the rest of the world. The significant factor was that, for the most part, the games that people play on their phones are free. The most popular mobile games are free to download and play, with certain perks being offered in-game to entice players to part with their cash. There is an infinite number of optional microtransaction payments available, often designed to allow players to progress quicker in their games or to get different custom items from the gaming stores.

Online Gambling

Playing with superheroes and shooters might not be for everyone though, and countless others choose games of chance instead, that are now available to play at the best online casinos. There are a few reasons why there was initially a slow uptake amongst Indians and one of these is the nature of the games. That being said, online gambling that involves games based on pure luck are considered illegal in India. However, sports betting and poker are skills-based, so considering Indian law, these are seen as legal. This is why it seems like the Indian nation is being taken by storm with gaming platforms, as now people can challenge themselves while trying to have fun and earn a little extra money, completely legally.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced casinos all over the country to close down, just like it happened everywhere else in the world. That necessity actually helped unlock the power of online gaming, enabling users to have access to a plethora of casino games at all times. This huge variety of entertainment services has enabled the various providers (in the industry) to attract players with very different backgrounds and skills.

There is another reason why the gambling industry has been successful in attracting a huge customer base in Indian territories. There is a wide range of online casinos that Indians can access at all times from their smartphones. Therefore, itâ€™s not unusual to spot people who gamble on their phones when travelling or commuting to the office. Again, the accessibility and the convenience of gaming on smartphones is a key factor in the market. But that doesnâ€™t mean people donâ€™t use their computers for online gameplay, especially since the coronavirus lockdown, some people might even find it more entertaining and immersive to play their favourites on a big monitor or TV screen.

Considering the massive success that online gaming is enjoying in India nowadays, itâ€™s safe to say that these types of games are here to stay! In fact, in the future, we can expect new trends and efforts to make the gaming experience even more enjoyable and immersive for its consumers, including the adoption of blockchain technology and VR. Likewise, for those keen on earning some coin, your options will undoubtedly be plentiful.

Comments

comments