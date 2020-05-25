The Final Day: Ayush Kumra

Hey again! We are finally on the last day of our 15 Days 15 Ways program and honestly speaking, I couldnâ€™t have been happier! In these past 15 days, I just didnâ€™t learn about making videos but how to interact with everyone out there.

I am sure that this interaction would help me in achieving the goal of fitness influencing and motivating people towards the right things in life. Apart from that, I hope that in these 15 days, even you learnt something amazing about yourself. Well, I am sure that those who followed it consistently got some knowledge about the healthy lifestyle and how to stay positive in life. This video deals with the recap of our entire journey and a gist of all the exercises, which we did, reason behind doing them, changes that occurred because of them etc.

Well, I would not write much today because I have actually said all the things which I wanted to in this video. Also, now weâ€™d be taking a break, as I would like to come up with even better things in the next season. I can assure you that!

Although, I would like to request you to stick to this track of fitness and journey of self-improvement because real motivation to progress forward doesnâ€™t always come from external sources but from within ourselves. One should always remember that our mind is the core of positivity and extracting that positive energy is within our hands. Thus, one should always believe in themselves and keep on moving ahead.

So then, see you next time with another series of videos and make sure that you stay safe & motivated till then.

