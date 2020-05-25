Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

The Final Day: Ayush Kumra

The Final Day: Ayush Kumra
May 25
12:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Hey again! We are finally on the last day of our 15 Days 15 Ways program and honestly speaking, I couldnâ€™t have been happier! In these past 15 days, I just didnâ€™t learn about making videos but how to interact with everyone out there.

I am sure that this interaction would help me in achieving the goal of fitness influencing and motivating people towards the right things in life. Apart from that, I hope that in these 15 days, even you learnt something amazing about yourself. Well, I am sure that those who followed it consistently got some knowledge about the healthy lifestyle and how to stay positive in life. This video deals with the recap of our entire journey and a gist of all the exercises, which we did, reason behind doing them, changes that occurred because of them etc.

Well, I would not write much today because I have actually said all the things which I wanted to in this video. Also, now weâ€™d be taking a break, as I would like to come up with even better things in the next season. I can assure you that!

Although, I would like to request you to stick to this track of fitness and journey of self-improvement because real motivation to progress forward doesnâ€™t always come from external sources but from within ourselves. One should always remember that our mind is the core of positivity and extracting that positive energy is within our hands. Thus, one should always believe in themselves and keep on moving ahead.

So then, see you next time with another series of videos and make sure that you stay safe & motivated till then.

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi: Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmâ€¦
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 8:07 am

The Final Day: Ayush Kumra - https://t.co/twkPdEJg8T Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #15Days15Waysâ€¦ https://t.co/SbiJPByb4h
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 7:18 am

New SOP to bring Indians stranded abroad focuses on needy ... - https://t.co/Oar5yD1bT4 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/WWQF2ZpQXq
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 6:54 am

#Kuwait to deport 136 people of #Assam, #Tripura by June 4 - https://t.co/sqQbwtUmdl Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/EMBqPnDO2I
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 6:45 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.