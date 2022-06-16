India Post News Paper

The First Koranic Museum in Chicago

June 16
Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: International Institute of Islamic Medicine and Science (NIIMS) takes great pleasure in announcing the opening of the “Rare Quranic collection of Antique Qurans and Quranic Manuscripts to NIIMS Museum/Library, in Rolling Meadows, Chicago IL

Some pieces are as old as 600 years! Some of them are the oldest historic Qurans in the United States. This collection includes almost a 100 Qurans and Quranic manuscripts, all written by hand and some of them on bamboo, palm trees and leather!!!

NIIMS becomes the first Library in the nation to acquire this valuable treasure.

The Quranic collection and priceless Quranic Manuscripts, which are now put on display at the NIIMS Museum. We are honored to have these on display at the NIIMS Museum.

