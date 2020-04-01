Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

The grand opening of The Afton of Morris

The grand opening of The Afton of Morris
April 01
14:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

FLORHAM PARK, NJ: NRIA of Secaucus, NJ, celebrated the grand opening of its newest luxury residential complex TheAfton of Morris on Friday, March 6, with over 300 real estate professionals, NRIA investors and guests including Florham Park, NJ Mayor Mark Taylor, NFL football legend Lawrence Taylor and American /Bollywood actress and model Nargis Fakhri. The festivities included a champagne toast and ribbon cutting.

As part of its good neighbor outreach, NRIA also presented a $5,000 check to the Morristown Medical Center’s Goryeb Children’s Hospital. Bonnie S. Gannon, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations, was on hand to receive the donation, which was presented by NRIA President Rey Grabato.

“The grand opening was a fantastic opportunity to show investors their investment dollars at work and chat about their investment goals, said Glenn LaMattina, SVP of Global Operations, NRIA. “Market swings are creating a great deal of anxiety for investors, and real estate equity offers a safe and secure counterbalance position to the ups and downs, which in times like these is very important.” “With low-interest rates and high demand for new housing stock, real estate is one of the safest investments out there, and our high-performing Class A Fund is among the best.”

The Afton of Morris is a welcomed addition to the neighborhood offering 16 luxury, 4-story townhomes with up to 3,000 square feet of living space. Units come with three to four bedrooms, two to three full baths, a private elevator, and two-car garages. Buyers may choose from three different finish styles: traditional, transitional, and modern. The brick and siding exteriors with black Pella windows and sculptured trim complement the classic feel of the surrounding community.

The townhomes have an open concept living level with a luxurious kitchen, formal dining room, great room with fireplace, and an outdoor deck. A large master suite with a designer bathroom, additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom occupy the upper level.

Off the two-car garage are a bonus space, full bath, laundry area, and garden patio. Each unit has the option for a full finished basement/recreation room, and buyers may choose the Afton Smart Home package, which provides voice and smartphone control of HVAC, locks, lighting, music, mechanized blinds, and garage doors using Amazon’s Alexa app as the primary interface, along with smart mirrors.

The beautifully appointed residences range in price from $839,900 to $939,900 –one unit closed, and two are under contract following the opening.

Florham Park, NJ, is a close-knit, suburban community in Morris County, NJ, 30 miles west of New York City. In recent years, it has been growing in popularity due to a low tax rate, excellent schools, outstanding recreation, and its small-town charm.

Just 20 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport and 5.2 miles to historic Morristown, NJ, it is conveniently located.
Founded in 2006, NRIA is a vertically-integrated and award-winning real estate investment, management and development firm specializing in luxury townhomes, condominiums, and multifamily developments and acquisitions.

For nearly a decade, NRIA’s Class A Real Estate Fund has earned investors targeted returns through a diverse portfolio of premier real estate assets in Northern New Jersey, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and South Florida. Insulated from stock market fluctuations, the Class A fund is a vehicle for accredited investors to achieve lucrative risk-adjusted returns and diversify their portfolios for more balanced performance.

NRIA has more than $200,000,000 in private equity under management and has acquired, developed, or, in the process of developing more than 100+ projects totaling over 2.30 million [sellable/rentable] square feet, valued at more than $1.25 billion.

The Afton of Morris is NRIA’s first development in Morris County, New Jersey. Other New Jersey projects include Hoboken Heights, in Union City, NJ, Green Roof Condominiums in Guttenberg, NJ, and The Station Apartments, West New York, NJ. NRIA also has extensive projects underway in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Palm Beach County, Florida.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does US leadership is taking right decisions over COVID 19 crisis?

  • YES (61%, 19 Votes)
  • NO (39%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 31

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Asian Youth Games to be held in #China in November 2021 - https://t.co/5NoD0gvvcb Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Yp8jSsFmNC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2020, 11:34 am

COVID-19: Premji foundation donates Rs 1,000 cr - https://t.co/yvjmEo2t8g Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/YMjx47rAer
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2020, 11:31 am

Tablighi Jamaat: Maulana Saad's audio goes viral, 6 booked - https://t.co/e17DZJRfmL Get your news featured use… https://t.co/gJ9WOBXxdJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2020, 11:29 am

SC to Centre: Take fresh tests of 250 COVID positive cases stranded in Iran - https://t.co/1LSgK8lSaW Get your new… https://t.co/rfdX4wKGij
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2020, 11:27 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.