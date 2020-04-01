The grand opening of The Afton of Morris

India Post News Service

FLORHAM PARK, NJ: NRIA of Secaucus, NJ, celebrated the grand opening of its newest luxury residential complex TheAfton of Morris on Friday, March 6, with over 300 real estate professionals, NRIA investors and guests including Florham Park, NJ Mayor Mark Taylor, NFL football legend Lawrence Taylor and American /Bollywood actress and model Nargis Fakhri. The festivities included a champagne toast and ribbon cutting.

As part of its good neighbor outreach, NRIA also presented a $5,000 check to the Morristown Medical Center’s Goryeb Children’s Hospital. Bonnie S. Gannon, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations, was on hand to receive the donation, which was presented by NRIA President Rey Grabato.

“The grand opening was a fantastic opportunity to show investors their investment dollars at work and chat about their investment goals, said Glenn LaMattina, SVP of Global Operations, NRIA. “Market swings are creating a great deal of anxiety for investors, and real estate equity offers a safe and secure counterbalance position to the ups and downs, which in times like these is very important.” “With low-interest rates and high demand for new housing stock, real estate is one of the safest investments out there, and our high-performing Class A Fund is among the best.”

The Afton of Morris is a welcomed addition to the neighborhood offering 16 luxury, 4-story townhomes with up to 3,000 square feet of living space. Units come with three to four bedrooms, two to three full baths, a private elevator, and two-car garages. Buyers may choose from three different finish styles: traditional, transitional, and modern. The brick and siding exteriors with black Pella windows and sculptured trim complement the classic feel of the surrounding community.

The townhomes have an open concept living level with a luxurious kitchen, formal dining room, great room with fireplace, and an outdoor deck. A large master suite with a designer bathroom, additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom occupy the upper level.

Off the two-car garage are a bonus space, full bath, laundry area, and garden patio. Each unit has the option for a full finished basement/recreation room, and buyers may choose the Afton Smart Home package, which provides voice and smartphone control of HVAC, locks, lighting, music, mechanized blinds, and garage doors using Amazon’s Alexa app as the primary interface, along with smart mirrors.

The beautifully appointed residences range in price from $839,900 to $939,900 –one unit closed, and two are under contract following the opening.

Florham Park, NJ, is a close-knit, suburban community in Morris County, NJ, 30 miles west of New York City. In recent years, it has been growing in popularity due to a low tax rate, excellent schools, outstanding recreation, and its small-town charm.

Just 20 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport and 5.2 miles to historic Morristown, NJ, it is conveniently located.

Founded in 2006, NRIA is a vertically-integrated and award-winning real estate investment, management and development firm specializing in luxury townhomes, condominiums, and multifamily developments and acquisitions.

For nearly a decade, NRIA’s Class A Real Estate Fund has earned investors targeted returns through a diverse portfolio of premier real estate assets in Northern New Jersey, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and South Florida. Insulated from stock market fluctuations, the Class A fund is a vehicle for accredited investors to achieve lucrative risk-adjusted returns and diversify their portfolios for more balanced performance.

NRIA has more than $200,000,000 in private equity under management and has acquired, developed, or, in the process of developing more than 100+ projects totaling over 2.30 million [sellable/rentable] square feet, valued at more than $1.25 billion.

The Afton of Morris is NRIA’s first development in Morris County, New Jersey. Other New Jersey projects include Hoboken Heights, in Union City, NJ, Green Roof Condominiums in Guttenberg, NJ, and The Station Apartments, West New York, NJ. NRIA also has extensive projects underway in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Palm Beach County, Florida.

