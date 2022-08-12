The highly anticipated Sky River Casino set to open early September

With construction nearing completion and hiring well underway, Sky River Casino announced plans to open its doors to the public in early September 2022.

Located 15 miles south of downtown Sacramento, Sky River will be the closest casino to Sacramento and the South and East Bay areas. In addition to a 100,000-square-foot casino featuring 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games, Sky River will feature 17 dining outlets and “The Market at Sky River,” a unique food and beverage marketplace with 12 different food and beverage venues, including culinary offerings from prominent local and regional restaurateurs. Sky River was developed by Boyd Gaming, which will operate the facility under a management agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Tribe.

“Sky River Casino is an entertainment destination that will include a wide array of dining experiences that are sure to excite foodies throughout the area,” said Chris Gibase, President and Chief Operating Officer for Sky River Casino. “The property features cutting-edge technology that allows for an innovative approach to our loyalty program, Sky River Rewards, designed to create a memorable experience for our guests. We are excited to open the doors of this wonderful facility for the Wilton Rancheria Tribe.”

“Our people have fought for decades to achieve self-sufficiency,” said Wilton Rancheria Tribal Chairman Jesus Tarango. “We fought for tribal recognition, for our land and for this historic project. We are privileged to partner with Boyd Gaming and look forward to the opening of Sky River, which will bring jobs and long-term benefits to our Tribe, our community, and the region.”

About Sky River Casino

Sky River Casino is being built by the Wilton Rancheria in partnership with Boyd Gaming Corporation, which is building and managing the property for the tribe. The casino broke ground on a site adjacent to Highway 99 in Elk Grove in early 2021. The project will include 100,000 sq. ft. of gaming, 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games and 17 unique food & beverage venues. For more information, please visit www.skyriver.com.

