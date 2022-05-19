The Impact of a Post-Roe World on Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Women

Vidya Sethuraman

AAPI Women have largely remained invisible in the divisive fight over abortion rights. The Supreme Court is preparing to release its opinion on the Dobbs vs.Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization case. The Court’s decision – a draft of which was leaked last week – is expected to immediately gut abortions in at least 22 states. At the EMS briefing on May 13, panelists discussed the impact of the expected Supreme Court decision. Even if the federal Roe verdict is overturned, states will decide if, and when, abortions are legal.

Congresswoman Judy Chu, D-California said one in four American women have had an abortion. Each of these states is going to try and outdo each other in terms of being anti-abortion. Chu wants Congress to green-light her Women’s Health Protection Act to ensure abortion access nationwide but without a Democratic majority in the Senate, she knows this can be difficult. Equal access to abortion care everywhere is essential for social and economic equality, reproductive autonomy, and the right to determine our own lives, said Congresswomen Chu.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington pointed out that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will not disappear. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who’s opened up about her own abortion story said Washington state is a pro-choice state, and we are going to fight to keep Washington a pro-choice state.” Jayapal added that marginalized communities would pay the steepest price, explaining that abortions would continue, just more dangerously, as people seeking abortions would lack safe and legal options.

Sung Yeon Choimorrow, Executive Director of The National Asian Pacific

American Women’s Forum mentioned that a recent joint survey with the University of Chicago showed that about 35 percent of Asian Pacific American women had a miscarriage during pregnancy, the second highest percentage of any race. And more than 85% of AAPI women also believe that they should have the right to make their own choices when it comes to reproductive health. Abortion is not an easy option for AAPIs, especially those burdened with cultural stigma.

John C. Yang, President and Executive Director, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, AAJC believes that abortion rights are part of the civil and human rights that all people enjoy.

Crowds of pro-abortion rights protesters chanted, carried banners and marched in cities across the countrylast week, in the first large public response to a draft Supreme Court opinion indicating the high court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

