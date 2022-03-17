One of the most crucial elements of an organization, payroll processing, requires a lot more than just time and effort. It needs HRs to hone the right set of skills, knowledge and focus for error-free results. Manual processing often leads to frustration, mistakes, and missed deadlines to release payments, meaning annoyed and disappointed employees.

Yet, several companies follow the traditional route and still use Excel sheets for payroll processing fearing an increase in costs if they choose to go digital. They couldn’t be more wrong.

Technology is taking over the mundane and tedious tasks that were extremely error-prone. Able payroll software can do just that for companies within a shorter time frame, with more efficiency, accurate results, and reduced costs. HRs can use the saved time doing important tasks like engaging employees, managing performance, providing an excellent employee experience, building an immaculate brand value, and more.

Keka realizes this and developed a software that helps Human Resource professionals from drowning in payroll and its complexities arising from manual processes or poor software.

Having won the award of the “Best Payroll Software in India” multiple times in a row, Keka knows the intricacies of payroll processing and simplifies it for both employees and employers. The company has earned the badge of the leading software due to the array of modules it offers packed with trusted security.

Keka HR disrupted the Indian HRMS payroll software segment through the transformations and one-of-a-kind features that the other software majorly lacks. Here are some of them:

Single screen payroll processing

Keka allows management of all pay groups from a single window for multi-entity companies for ease of use and reduction of dispersed clutter. Furthermore, the software automatically checks the data and tells the differences with the reason to avoid errors.

One-stop for tax-related issues

You can handle and simplify your statutory compliances including TDS, Challans, Generation form 24Q, PF, PT, and ESI. All component claims are available at one place, making tax returns easy and quick.

Beginner-friendly finance dashboard

Keka acknowledges that finance isn’t a skill that every employee possesses. A single click lets employees view and downloads all their salary slips to make things easier for them. Adding and claiming expenses will also no longer be a hassle. The company also offers a self-explanatory investment declaration feature for employees to handle things on their own without requiring any external help. This leads to reduced employee queries too.

Avoid trouble, stay compliant

Staying up to date with the laws and tax regimes isn’t going to be a pain anymore as Keka takes care of IT, compliances, component claims, YTR, and many other areas. It also offers better insights to prevent any unforeseen situation.

Easy configuration

User doesn’t need a degree to tackle the software as Keka’s payroll system is easy enough for customers to configure it on their own. Complicated systems are of the past with the future of technology here.

Salary change alerts

Does your payroll system inform you of employees’ salary changes? Keka does. It eliminates the chance of assumptions, confusion, and mistakes and updates the portal with paycheck differences. Its reconciliation reports inform of the salaries dispersed last month compared to the current month.

Predicts future expenses

Budget estimation, rich payroll analytics, compensation planning, and employee competitiveness are all available to help your management in better decision-making.

Free integration with accounting tools

A variety of accounting tools can be integrated Keka including Tally, QuickBooks and others. Integration with ICICI and Standard Chartered Bank is possible too, making it the first-ever service provider to do so.

Outsource payroll from scratch

With its 3500+ payroll partners, Keka can help you outsource payroll easily. Leave the heavy lifting to the experts and let your HRs concentrate on what needs their attention.

With its best-in-class payroll software, Keka is transforming experiences and changing the way companies deal with the complex Indian payroll system. It simplifies the process while making it completely configurable for any sized company. The 5+year-old company ascertains that the payroll process becomes the last thing to cause you trauma in your organization. Stay compliant with the only software in the industry that can be operated by any non-finance worker.

