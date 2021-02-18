The Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department addressed the County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the EMS briefing on Feb 11. Dr. Eloisa Gonzalez, MD, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Director, Integrative Medicine, The Wellness Center at LAC+USC Historic General Hospital | Spokesperson, COVID-19 Vaccine Spanish Media addressed the media on the county’s response and future plan.

Deaths and cases have been trending downward in recent weeks as the county recovers from the winter surge in cases, as have hospitalizations. According to state figures, there were 3,489 people hospitalized due to COVID in Los Angeles County as of 11 February. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said while the cases are steadily declining, the number of deaths is “something we can never normalize.”

We are committed to vaccinating every resident who wants to be protected from this deadly virus, said Dr.Eloisa. Hospitalization numbers in Los Angeles County continue to trend downward. Now is the time to take more precaution and mask up. Cases are dropping at a bigger rate compared to hospitalizations and deaths. The variants are concerning and we can’t let our guard down and this might be a worrisome sign, said Dr Eloisa.

As of Tuesday Feb 9, 1.2 Million doses are administered in LA County. Out of which 900,000 were of first dose and 250,000 of the second dose. To help make the vaccine more accessible, the county is organizing a mobile team that will be able to vaccinate people 65 and older who are living in housing developments or senior centers in the county’s hardest hit communities. We have community workers who will go block by block and give the information on how to get a vaccine, and to dispel any myths and misinformation. California will turn over its coronavirus vaccine distribution to the health insurance company Blue Shield in an effort to speed up, said Dr. Elosia.

The expansion of the vaccine eligibility will occur even as the county continues administering shots to the currently eligible populations — health care workers, residents and staff of nursing and long-term care facilities and residents 65 and over, said Dr Elosia. Vaccines are safe, effective and free of cost and they protect you and your family. People without health insurance can get COVID-19 vaccines at no cost. There are no out-of-pocket payments. There isn’t a way to jump the line. Please watch out for the vaccine related scams, added Dr Elosia. Gonzalez also assured immigrants within L.A. County that they did not need to fear being deported or having their immigration status challenged if they go in to get tested or receive the vaccine. All their appointment details are confidential and will not be shared with any other department. Even after taking both the shots, we still have to mask up, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently until most of the population is vaccinated.

Doctors say many people will develop some symptoms after receiving a shot, especially the second dose. They can include fatigue, chills, a low-grade fever and soreness at the vaccination site. These are normal and your body is building immunity, added Dr.Eloisa.

The County is operating five large-scale vaccination sites and two walk up sites but they are just part of a much larger network of more than 300 locations in Los Angeles County. We understand and share the frustration of our residents. We are working nonstop with our federal and state partners to increase the vaccine supply available here in Los Angeles County.

The main way to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments is by logging on to VaccinateLACounty.com or VaccinateLosAngeles.com to check appointment availability. Residents without computer access can call 833-540-0473 between 8:00 am and 8:30 pm 7 days a week for assistance with appointments. The operators speak a variety of languages and can help people who do not speak English as their main language.

