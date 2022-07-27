The Most Popular Sports for Betting in India

Sport is hugely popular in India, in terms of playing, watching, and betting. You must only look at the crowds at the major sporting events to see how enthusiastic Indians are about sport and betting. When betting on sports in India, you have a selection of online bookmakers but you should always use promo codes to get the most for your money and claim bonuses.

Cricket

This is the most popular sports in India and if you travel throughout the country, you will see cricket being played in every region, town, and village. People will plan their lives around when the Indian cricket team is playing and the Indian Premier League has become one of the most lucrative sporting events in the world. For the average Indian cricket fan, betting on professional cricket is another way to get involved in the game at the highest level. A substantial number of cricket betting websites have opened for business in India and due to the nature of the sport, there are many ways to bet on a match. It is believed over 75% of all sports bets placed in India are on cricket.

Kabaddi

The contact sport of Kabaddi is enjoyed by millions of people across the Indian subcontinent. All three Kabaddi World Cup tournaments have been won by India and the leading competitive league is the Pro Kabaddi League, dominated by Indian teams. Betting on Kabaddi is legal in India the Pro Kabaddi League dominates the online bookmakers. Recently, betting on Kabaddi has risen to become the second most popular sport for gambling in India and closely rivals football. Betting on a Kabaddi match while watching the action live has become a favourite pastime for many people in India.

Football

As highlighted above, football is in a rivalry with Kabaddi to be the second most popular sport for betting in India. Historically, football has always been among the top three sports in India and enjoys great participation and viewing figures. The Indian Super League is the current top football league in India but with live coverage of all the top European leagues, much of the football betting is based on the English Premier League, Champions League, and La Liga. The popularity of football betting is continuing to grow in India and with so many leagues and tournaments on which to bet worldwide, football betting is here to stay.

Badminton

In terms of participation, badminton is only second to cricket in India. Both the amateur and professional badminton scene in India is extremely competitive, with several leagues. The crowning of P. V. Sindhu as the first Indian to win the Badminton World Championship in 2019 has led to more people wanting to start the sport. In terms of badminton betting, the Summer Olympic Games, Sudirman Cup, and BWF Super Series are top events for gambling with match winner, set winner, correct score, and total set points in the leading badminton betting markets in India.

Field Hockey

If we go back to 2018, a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Indian state Odisha asking him to declare field hockey as the national sport of India. Despite finding the competition tougher at the international level now than in the past, both the menâ€™s and womenâ€™s field hockey teams of India are ranked among the best in the world. One of the reasons why field hockey has become so popular for betting in India is the markets closely match that of football. Match result, points spread, over/under goals, double chance, draw no bet, half time/full time, and handicap betting.

