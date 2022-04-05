From off-the-radar beach breaks and nature escapades to scenic backwaters and wellness getaways, this yearâ€™s Most Welcoming Cities in India for 2022 by Booking.com have all been selected for consistently providing outstanding hospitality.

Palolem, Goa

A popular beach with white sand and calm waters in the bay of South Goa, Palolem has been recognised as the #1 Most Welcoming City in India in 2022, as per traveller reviews on Booking.com. You can experience the whole of Palolem beach by walking as it is a stretch of white sand that extends up to a mile. While in Palolem, travellers can find a plethora of activities to indulge in, be it on the beach or in the water! From watching the sunset as you kayak in the water and making photographic memories to taking a long walk with your loved ones and stopping by the shacks to try traditional Goan food, Palolem is a place worth visiting and going back to.

Agonda, Goa

Agonda, ranking second on the list of the most welcoming cities, is a great place to escape from the hustle-bustle of the usual Goan life, especially if you are a fan of quiet beaches. This destination is a quaint village with a number of palm and coconut trees along tranquil waters. It is also among the main 3 nesting grounds for Olive Ridley turtles, so you have the chance to watch them from a close distance as they swim ashore and go back to the sea. Once in Agonda, you are in for some quiet mornings and lazy afternoons as you take a dip in the sea followed by relishing delicious fresh seafood. The beach has aesthetically pleasing cafes and restaurants which make for a perfect wine and dine with your friends and family. So if you have got two days free in your schedule, Agonda awaits you!

Mararikulam, Kerala

Popularly known for Marari beach, Mararikulam is Kerala’s most beautiful destination, with crystal clear blue water and fine white sand. The life of Mararikulam is known to be associated with the culture of Coastal Malabar and the warmth of the beautiful sea, which makes it really exciting for travellers. Once you have arrived in Mararikulam, you are in for a peaceful break as you watch stunning sunsets every day and enjoy locally cooked food. Not so far away from Alleppey, you can also find lesser-known beaches in Mararikulam. Thumpoly beach is one such beach inhabited by the serene and natural environment scattered by many birds. A laid back, slow vacation is looking forward to you in this small and sleepy fishermanâ€™s village.

Thekkady, Kerala

Home to Indiaâ€™s most enchanting natural wildlife sanctuaries, Thekkady is a hill station situated in the Idukki districts of Kerala at an altitude of 700-900 meters above sea level. Surrounded by scenic western ghats, rich plantations and dense forests, this hilltown is perfect for travellers who are wildlife enthusiasts. You can watch wildlife at a close range while boating on an artificial lake at one of the world’s most natural wildlife reserves – the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. Along with experiencing the wildlife, you can visit Kumily to shop for locally grown traditional spices or take a quick trip to Murikkady to explore cardamom, coffee and pepper plantations.

Varkala, Kerala

Known to be the only town in Kerala where cliffs are found adjacent to the Arabian Sea, Varkala is a travellers paradise. Palm-covered red cliffs and golden beaches have made it a popular setting for self-care and self-love. The city boasts of yoga studios, ashrams and teacher training schools as well impromptu classes that are often hosted on the beach. Along with the serene cleansing beach, the town of Varkala also houses forts, pilgrimage sites, springs, natural fisheries and more. So if Varkala is soon to be on your bucket list, get ready for complete rejuvenation.

Also Read: Kerala named ‘The Most Welcoming Region’ for the 4th time

Comments

comments