The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS at just Rs 4,500 per month

September 11
11:13 2020
GURUGRAM: To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new dream bikes at EMIs starting at just Rs 4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan). Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.
Pre-launch bookings are open at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website www.bmw-motorrad.in. Ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles will be announced at the launch.

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN
#MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad #It’sBack #310R #310GS

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

