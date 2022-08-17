The Northern California Real Estate Market Remains Strong at Four Blue Mountain Communities

Blue Mountain Communities has been Northern California’s premier developer for over 35 years, impressing residents with their quality-crafted homes and carefully planned communities. Over time, as the world has continued to change, one thing remains – Blue Mountain Communities’ commitment to excellence.

As the real estate market shows signs of shifting, Blue Mountain Communities is responding by offering prospective homebuyers a chance to own a brand new home in one of their four impressive neighborhoods and save money, for a limited time.

Those looking for a dream waterfront location are turning to Delta Coves at Bethel Island, an idyllic community boasting a prime location right on the water. Within a gorgeous master plan complete with The Island Camp, a resident-only club, Delta Coves is an intimate and tight-knit community, where camaraderie and fun are at the forefront. The perfect place to raise a family or retire in peace, Delta Coves offers its residents a true sense of community. Homes are priced from the $1 millions.

Interested buyers can take advantage of once-in-a-lifetime incentives. Blue Mountain Communities is currently offering up to $50,000 in savings on one quick move-in home ready to close this year. Featuring an impressive collection of luxury homes, Delta Coves at Bethel Island is an opportunity to make your waterfront dreams come true.

Just 20 minutes from the hustle and bustle of the Sacramento core is the quaint town of Rescue, home to Revere at Silver Springs. This peaceful community perfectly blends the tranquility of rural life with easy access to all nearby amenities. Enjoy a prime location just minutes away from Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, as well as, Bass Lake Park, and so much more offering endless opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Prospective homebuyers will love the incredible homes at Revere, which have been designed with luxury in mind. With up to six bedrooms and five bathrooms, these spacious single and two-story homes are perfect for a variety of lifestyles. Homes are priced from the $900,000’s.

“Our homes are exceptionally spacious and sit on ¼ to ¾ care home site which provides ample space to live, work, and play,” commented Joe Klusnick, marketing director for Blue Mountain Communities. “Now, with new pricing announced, they are much more affordable than other homes in the area.”

Closer to town is Provence, an oasis situated in the heart of Natomas. With a location just minutes away from Downtown Sacramento, residents of Provence will enjoy all the best that the city has to offer with easy commutes to work, shopping, the airport, and more. Featuring an extraordinary collection of townhomes, Blue Mountain Communities is momentarily offering an impressive $20,000 incentive on select homes. If you have been considering a move to Sacramento, there is no better time than now. Homes are priced from the $400,000’s.

With only three homes remaining, Carnelian in Granite Bay has more for home shoppers, including the opportunity to purchase a builder-upgraded model home. This beautiful, gated community is situated in a 10/10 ranked school district and is just minutes away from some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in the area. Residents of Carnelian will enjoy a carefree lifestyle in an exclusive development of only 28 homesites. Offering $25,000 in incentives on move-in-ready, quick close homes makes this a deal not to be missed. Homes are priced from the $700,000’s.

“This is the absolute best opportunity to take advantage of the amazing incentives available in one of our four premier neighborhoods and close this year,” continued Klusnick.

