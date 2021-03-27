‘The Suicide Squad’ trailer promises action-packed adventure with villains-turned-heroes team

WASHINGTON: The Suicide Squad has assembled to take the viewers on an action-packed ride this summer! The first trailer of ‘The Suicide Squad’ was unveiled on Friday and it features plenty of familiar faces making their DCU debut.

The upcoming film has been helmed by James Gunn, who shared the trailer on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He tweeted, “Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can’t wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6. #TheSuicideSquad.” The first red band trailer for Gunn’s anticipated film came out five years after the original critically panned but highly successful ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016) released.

The R-rated upcoming project sees Gunn, known for Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films, delve into the world of DC for the first time.

The intriguing trailer has all the elements to make it a massive box office hit: promising performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, drama, and epic amounts of action. ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson is among the new cast members, playing Blackguard. Idris Elba also joined the team as Bloodsport, as well as John Cena as the character Peace-Maker. Margot Robbie is back reprising her role as Harley Quinn but doing so in a red and black leather-look, which is in contrast to the iconic T-shirt and shorts she sported in the original film.

Viola Davis also returned as government agent Amanda Waller, while Joel Kinnaman again served as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney will play Captain Boomerang.

The trailer, which features powerful glimpses of all the actors, has director James Gunn written all over it. The main story is still unclear, but the trailer opens with a mission to rescue Robbie’s Harley Quinn that proves unnecessary, as Harley already got herself out of whatever scrape she found herself in.

However, one of the biggest revelations in the trailer is that Sylvester Stallone is providing the voice for King Shark, who is, basically, a man with a shark head (or, possibly, a shark with a human body). There is also the giant, colourful starfish kaiju who begins to rampage at the end of the trailer.

The nearly-three-minute-long trailer promises a super-fun take on the titular villains-turned-heroes team. There is a coronavirus pandemic reference, multiple punchlines, and exciting new additions to the DC family.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all. And it’s safe to say that their fans are in for a visual treat.

A colourful tone, playfulness, crazy yet interesting characters that have seemingly been ripped right from comic-book panels, it appears to be the comic-book movie to watch this year.

‘The Suicide Squad’ is something of a sideways sequel of the 2016 film ‘Suicide Squad’. The ensemble for the movie also boasts David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Flula Borg as Javelin.

Cena’s Peacemaker is expected to be a highlight of the film and is getting his own HBO Max spinoff from Gunn. This is Gunn’s first feature since 2017’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’. He is expected to begin production on a third ‘Guardians’ film in London later this year.

‘The Suicide Squad’, which promises to be a fun, icky, and very chaotic good time, is slated to release on August 6 in theatres and on HBO Max. (ANI)

