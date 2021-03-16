India Post News Paper

There can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict: India at UN

March 16
11:00 2021
NEW YORK: India on Monday said that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and reaffirmed commitment to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned United Nations (UN)-facilitated political process.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session, TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said: “The 10-year long Syrian conflict has brought untold suffering to the Syrian people. The COVID-19 pandemic has further compounded the situation, posing serious challenges to the fragile health infrastructure.”

He said that there is an urgent need to increase humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization, and any preconditions. He also called on the international community to act with a sense of urgency to help the Syrian people.

Highlighting that five rounds of meetings of the drafting body of the Syrian constitutional committee have resulted in very little progress, Tirumurti said that the conflict and involvement of external actors have contributed to the growth of terrorism in the country and in its neighbouring countries.

“India firmly believes that long-term security and stability in this region, can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” he said. The Permanent Representative also recalled developmental assistance and human resource development support to Syria provided regularly by India.

“On this tenth anniversary of the conflict, let us reaffirm our resolve to help the people of Syria. India stands ready to continue to render all possible help and support to the Syrian people,” Tirumurti said in his concluding remarks. (ANI) 

