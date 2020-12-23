India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Thick layer of fog engulfs Delhi, air quality in ‘severe’ category

Thick layer of fog engulfs Delhi, air quality in ‘severe’ category
December 23
10:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning while the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city plunged into the severe category with a count of 404 in the early hours, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The AQI in various parts Delhi including Delhi University, Delhi Airport and Lodhi Road was recorded in the “severe” category today morning.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 8.0 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi’s Palam at 5:30 am today, which is likely to fall by 0.8 degree Celsius during the next 24 hours.

Safdarjung recorded 5.6 degree Celsius temperature which is likely to fall by 1.6 degree Celsius during the next 24 hours, IMD stated.

Delhi is likely to record a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius temperature today, according to IMD.

Various parts of Delhi including Jhansi Road and Dayabasti, Indira Gandhi International Airport and ITO witnessed a thick layer of fog this morning.

“Fall in minimum temperature by one to three degree Celsius over some parts of plains of northwest India and central India during the next two days. No significant change in minimum temperature over some parts of West India during the next 24 hours and rise by two to three degree Celsius thereafter for the subsequent three days. No significant change in temperatures over remaining parts of the country during the next two to three days,” according to the IMD bulletin.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 23rd and 24th December, the weather forecasting agency has predicted.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Odisha on 23rd December; over East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on 23rd December 2020,” said IMD.

“Moderate to Dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 23rd and dense to very dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets very likely over the same region during 24th-26th December 2020,” IMD added. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Pushpa Kamal Dahal (File Pic) replaces KP Sharma Oli as parliamentary leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party in Parliament. A meeting of Dahal- Nepal faction today afternoon chose Dahal as the party's leader unanimously. https://t.co/CuEI6Yagy4
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 10:12 am

    Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in 'PM ... - https://t.co/SqlhCQzvPC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #Movies #PMModiMovies #PMNarendraModi #ReRelease #VivekAnandOberoi
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 5:11 am

    Never thought I'd break any records, ... - https://t.co/utrn5UmrXg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Barcelona #Brazil #Football #LionelMessi #MessiNetWorth #MessiUpdate #Neymar #NeymarHairstyle #NeymarJr #NeymarNetWorth #NeymarPhotos #NeymarRonaldo
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 5:07 am

    Can #China dominate the Indian Ocean? - https://t.co/FL8JbblTwD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #ChineseCOVID19Vaccine #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #IndianOcean #IndianOceanCountries #JoshuaWong #JoshuaWongAge #SouthChinaSea
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 4:56 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.