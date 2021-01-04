India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Thin layer of fog envelopes Delhi, visibility affected

Thin layer of fog envelopes Delhi, visibility affected
January 04
10:44 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: People in Delhi woke up to another foggy morning on Monday with a thin layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital, reducing the visibility here.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius.
The national capital, which witnessed rains over the weekend, is expected to receive more rains and thunderstorms today and tomorrow too, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A local out on an early morning walk at India Gate said: “It is really cold and foggy today.” A tourist on a holiday in the city said: “We arrived in Delhi from Agra for a vacation and the weather here is amazing. It is cold and foggy but we are enjoying it.” According to the IMD, there is no significant change in minimum temperatures over plains of northwest, central and west India during three to four days and a gradual fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over parts of northwest India thereafter.

“No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next the 24 hours and a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days,” the IMD added.

Apart from Delhi, shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram and Tripura are also expected during the next two days, the IMD stated. Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted rainfall for Rajasthan today. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Thin layer of fog envelopes ... - https://t.co/lrHRSocmWa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirQualityIndex #CentralPollutionControlBoard #Covid19Lockdown #DelhiNCRAirQuality #DelhiWinters #DelhiWintersIndia #FoggyDelhi #Health #Healthcare #NCR #TemperatureInDelhi
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:14 am

    Chilla, Ghazipur borders closed ... - https://t.co/2N4o9lLrx2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #ArvindKejriwal #ChillaBorder #DelhiAgraBorder #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #GhazipurBorder #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 4:55 am

    Houston opens first public Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/99gyN88P2L Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19VaccineSite #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HoustonHealthDepartment
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:27 am

    #Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ... - https://t.co/nHVqRlZ1Mq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndianTeam #Jaddu #Kolkata #Natarajan #SouravGanguly #ViratKohli
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:19 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.