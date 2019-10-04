Things to look after before buying vacuum bottle

Ever since humankind has evolved, they are searching and developing novel technologies and machinery to make life easier. A drastic revolution had happened in the kitchen too with the arrival of newer kitchen tools, appliances, and organizers.

All those inventions have made your life easy and stylish too. As modern kitchens are considered to be a status symbol of many, the things we make use in the kitchen also hold great attention. The containers and kitchen organizers have evolved through many interesting changes, in terms of use, quality and appearance.

As the humankind is more aware of the health aspect of storage of the consumable kinds of stuff, they retrieved many of the olden storage methods with a fascinating twist. The high-quality food-grade plastic or glassware replaced many of the low-grade plastic utensils. From hot beverages to cold juices, they can be stored effectively in the thermos or airtight containers. The timely changes and best practices to buy them are detailed in the coming session.

The need

Many of us are great juice-lovers and prefer to have them along with you throughout the day. Or sometimes you may have to pack them for the kids, to the office or for a picnic. Considering the health aspects, many of us say a big ‘no’ to the packed juices, and for them, the greatest and easiest solution is the usage of the vacuum bottles.

They help you to store your juices in consumable form for longer times without spoiling them. So without worries, you can make your drinks or juices earlier and give them a longer shelf life with these airtight vacuum containers.

The history of vacuum bottles starts in the middle of the 19th century. They were manufactured as printed glass jars to preserve food with airtight lids made of tin-plated lids. Depending on the closing methods, many experiments had done on these jars for the making of the most efficient ones.

The stored items should be isolated from the air or water and make them prone to bacteria or fungi, which will rot the kinds of stuff inside. The glass jars are now effectively replaced by plastics and then with the polycarbonate bottles which are proven to be safe for food storage.

The advantageous of polycarbonate

The polycarbonate is cleaner compared to normal plastic, and the nonporous surface won’t absorb the foodstuffs and hence the microbial too. This will be helpful in avoiding the nasty smells of leftover foods. If you consider the cleaning aspect, the polycarbonate can be cleaned in the dishwasher at higher temperatures.

The continuous reuse facility of hose gives the monetary benefits too. The glass being 100 % recyclable, it is quite eco-friendly. The temperature handling capacity ranges from -40 degrees to 210 degrees. And it will help you to store the eatables of any temperature in the containers. The transparency factor helps to identify the contents easily, so the handling is made hassle-free.

Benefits of using airtight bottles

The high-quality vacuum containers are resistive against three major external threats: chemical, biological and physical.

The most prominent problem faced with food storage is the exposal to air. These exposures may lead to drying out, freezer burns, and soggy odours. All these things happen due to the contact of oxygen with the food items, which causes the oxidization process. The airtight lids won’t permit oxygen inside the container and help to preserve the taste and smell of the foodstuffs stored in it.

The microorganisms are found plenty in air, and when the air come in contact with foodstuffs, these bacteria and fungi grow on the food and makes the food nasty. The airtight containers also help in the prevention of foreign materials entering the food and prevent the contamination. The spill-proof design aids to carry the containers to different places. The lightweight and portability make them even kids friendly.

Things to keep in mind when buying vacuum bottles

Material

Whenever choosing the bottle, extreme care should be given in selecting high-quality materials. The material should be shatter-resistant and durable that will be beneficial in the economic aspect too. It must meet a different temperature range handling capacity. The material should be highly chemically resistant and must be an economical option. In this regard, polycarbonate materials are found to be very effective.

Lid

The airtight structure to the bottle is provided mainly by its lid. The material of the lid must be highly durable resistant to wear and tear as it may affect the tightness. Another important factor is that the bottle should be spill-proof, and the lid must be designed accordingly.

Capacity and design

We may require different capacities according to the needs and opt for the correct one you want to choose. And mostly the sleekly and compact designs are preferred over the bulgier types as it is easier to carry or store in the refrigerator. The null weight should be less otherwise when carrying the contents, it may feel very heavy, and the kids may not opt for that.

Freshness maintaining ability

When purchasing the vacuum bottles for storing liquids or juices for a longer time, the key aspect to check out is its ability to maintaining the freshness. So, if the bottle ensures the required amount of vacuum resisting the oxidation process to maintain the freshness of the foodstuffs, it will be a worth buy.

You always love to buy quality products at a worthy price. If it is related to our health, no one will be ready to compromise quality and durability. Same is with the case of vacuum bottles, which helps to maintain the freshness of the contents, for such a long time.

The bottles made of food-grade material with high-temperature endurance will certainly be a magnet of attraction to many. The ease of usability, maintenance measures, cost-effectiveness are some of the other factors considered while doing these kinds of purchases. So, make the best buys online keeping all these things in mind for a great product for the whole family.

Comments

comments