Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

This Babri Masjid plaintiff will not challenge SC verdict

This Babri Masjid plaintiff will not challenge SC verdict
October 17
10:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AYODHYA: Plaintiff Iqbal Ansari has said that he would accept the Supreme Court decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit and would not file any petition challenging the verdict. Iqbal Ansari, whose father Hashim Ansari was the oldest litigant in the Babri case, said he is happy that the case was reaching its logical conclusion.

“For almost 70 years, Ayodhya has witnessed politics over the dispute and now I hope that the city will see some development too,” he stated. Iqbal Ansari said he had vowed to carry on the fight started by his father and had fulfilled his promise. 

“My father died in July 2016. He was 95 and he worked as a tailor and then opened a cycle repair shop. He was associated with the Babri title suit since 1949 and was among those arrested for breaching public harmony when the idols of Ram were planted in the mosque,” said Iqbal.

Hashim Ansari was sentenced to two years in jail in 1952 for giving ‘azaan’ for namaaz at the disputed site. In 1961, Hashim Ansari and six others became the main plaintiff in the title suit filed by the Sunni Central Waqf Board in the court of the Faizabad civil judge. “It was his wish that I should continue to contest the case after him,” said Iqbal Ansari. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

This Babri Masjid plaintiff will not challenge SC verdict - https://t.co/2sSvpnQheT Get your news featured use… https://t.co/4fY9uNteJt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 5:13 am

PM expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Saudi Arabia - https://t.co/T5TYRc6g6s Get your news fe… https://t.co/sRknLC4tqL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 5:11 am

Piyush Goyal invites filmmakers to promote cinema on trains - https://t.co/dvERrcin2w Get your news featured use… https://t.co/qnM7zfGzwD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 5:09 am

Satya Nadella took home $42.9mn last fiscal, gets 66% raise - https://t.co/gaONtNt5KM Get your news featured use… https://t.co/INAijc3tdF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 5:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.