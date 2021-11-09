India Post News Paper

This is a monumental day for me: Karan Johar on receiving Padma Shri Award

November 09
10:26 2021
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who received Padma Shri Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday, said he felt “honoured and humbled”.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted the video of him being conferred with the award. “Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind,” he said.
“This is a monumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love,” he added.

Fans, friends and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.Â “Bravo, Karan,” Ranveer Singh wrote.

“Congratulations,” Madhuri Dixit commented.Â “Congratulations sir. so well deserved,” Tiger Shroff added.Â Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram handle to congratulate his debut film ‘Student of the Year’ director.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Varun posted a picture of Karan from the ceremony and added, “Congratulations @karanjohar on this momentous achievement.”

Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar accompanied him to the prestigious ceremony.Â Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently helming ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, he also has ‘Takht’ in his kitty.

Separately from his directorial stints, the filmmaker also has a number of production ventures in the pipeline. He has recently produced Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’, along with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’.

Karan is also set to launch South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with ‘Liger’, which stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. (ANI)

