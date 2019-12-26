Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

This is not a place of terrorism: Farooq Khan urges Bollywood to rekindle its romance with Kashmir

This is not a place of terrorism: Farooq Khan urges Bollywood to rekindle its romance with Kashmir
December 26
16:24 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood should resume its romance with Kashmir as it is not a place of terrorism but a paradise for tourists and a safe destination, says Farooq Khan, advisor to Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu.

Speaking at a function organised by Spandan Arts on the sidelines of 11th Mohammed Rafi awards here on Tuesday, Khan said a “negative” perception has been created regarding Jammu and Kashmir that continues to be on the edge ever since the abrogation of the special status given to it under Article 370.

“This is not a place of terrorism, but a paradise of tourism,” he said, adding that ground reality in the union territory is entirely different than what is being told to the outside world. “To see the reality on ground, you will have to visit the place and I am sure you will find it as peaceful as any other part of the country,” he added.

Khan said the film industry has a long-standing relationship with Jammu and Kashmir but the ties suffered in the past few years.
“It is the right time for reviving that age-old link between Bollywood and Kashmir,” he said.

He urged the film fraternity to renew its ties with region and said it must look for opportunities to shoot the films in the union territory.
“It takes time to change people’s perception. What our government intends to do is to change it,” the advisor said.

Khan also appealed to the media to present “a true picture of Kashmir in order to promote it as safe tourist destination to the outside world”.

He said a three-day global investors summit will be held next year in the union territory for the first time which will provide an opportunity to the region to showcase its strengths, strategies and potential. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @AamAadmiParty: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener @ArvindKejriwal to address AAP’s first Townhall meeting in…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 26, 2019, 11:13 am

RT @TimesNow: Why are you interfering in civilian matters?: @asadowaisi criticises Army Chief over his comments on CAA protests. | #WhyTrol…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 26, 2019, 11:12 am

Haiti quake, Malala's work, Paris climate deal among big global stories of decade: #UN - https://t.co/OJAICDHXz3 G… https://t.co/8TnlA1Gt5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 26, 2019, 11:11 am

No link between #NPR and #NRC, Oppn claims 'baseless': Kishan Reddy - https://t.co/IByuiQPEcN Get your news featur… https://t.co/0bwBKCWi7m
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 26, 2019, 11:05 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.