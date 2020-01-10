Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

This Japanese billionaire giving away $9mn on Twitter

This Japanese billionaire giving away $9mn on Twitter
January 10
10:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: Over 40 lakh people who retweeted Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s tweet are eagerly waiting to know the final 1,000 lucky ones who will share the $9 million bounty announced by him to know if money can bring happiness in their lives. On New Year’s Eve, online shopping mogul Yusaku Maezawa posted a tweet to give away 1 billion yen (around $9 million) to the Twitter users, to see if money improves their happiness.

All they needed to do was to retweet his tweet before midnight on January 7. Each one of the 1,000 winners will get a million yen each (nearly $9,100). “A lottery will determine the winners, and Maezawa will personally notify them in a direct message within two to three days,” reports the CNN. In a YouTube video, Maezawa who is worth $2 billion called the contest a “serious social trial” to see what impact a million yen could have on a person’s life.

In January 2019, he did the same and distributed 100 million yen ($914,000) to 100 Twitter users. At that time, his tweet was retweeted for a record 4.68 million times. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will USA-Iran face-off lead to war?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

This Japanese billionaire giving away $9mn on #Twitter - https://t.co/IQUMhExRtF Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dYOIQx968W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 5:26 am

Trudeau cites 'multiple' intel sources that #Iran downed jet - https://t.co/4oF1Sy0fPT Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ZEkkzVIODU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 5:24 am

US House votes to curb Trump war power on #Iran - https://t.co/0j1tMe1Ywv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/9uQYfYrDfu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 5:22 am

#China rejects Trump's call to break away from #Iran deal - https://t.co/o3MCPQOE9v Get your news featured use… https://t.co/eX2aXHULmD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 9, 2020, 11:12 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.