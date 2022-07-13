India Post News Paper

Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman reveals Chris Hemsworth did not eat meat before kissing scene

July 13
11:10 2022
WASHINGTON: Chris Hemsworth temporarily took a break from eating meat during the shooting of a kissing scene with Natalie Portman on the sets of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

On UK’s Capital FM, Natalie revealed that Chris respected her vegan diet while filming the kissing scene, Variety reported.

“He’s (Chris) really nice. The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person,” she shared.

Natalie’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ co-star Tessa Thompson added, “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was released in theatres last weekend. Chris recently revealed that his younger brother Liam Hemsworth was almost cast as Marvel’s Thor instead of him. According to E! News, while promoting the latest installment of the franchise, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the 38-year-old revealed just how close Liam was to playing the Mjolnir swinging character.

Chris told an entertainment outlet, “In this film, it’s not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future, as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in.”He stated he’d like his brother Liam to play an alternate version of Thor if the movies ever explore the multiverse, eventually. (ANI)

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesChris HemsworthEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesNatalie PortmanThorThor: Love and Thunder
