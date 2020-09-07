India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Those accusing me today, where were they on hearing about Sushant Singh’s death?’ asks Sandeep Singh

‘Those accusing me today, where were they on hearing about Sushant Singh’s death?’ asks Sandeep Singh
September 07
09:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sandip Singh who calls himself a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput has said that those who levelled allegations against him and questioned his relationship with the late actor were absent after Sushant’s death on June 14 and he had stepped in to lend support to the grieving family.

“The people who are levelling allegations against me should answer why they didn’t go to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput or the hospital when they got the news (of his death) or to his funeral. Why didn’t they stand with the family?” Ssingh told ANI here.
The film producer claims to have known Sushant beforehand and said he had never met the actor’s family. Recently the producer also shared screenshots of his conversation with the late actor on Instagram.

Sandeep Singh also clarified about his “thumbs-up gesture” he was seen giving a police man outside the hospital where Sushant Singh’s body was taken, leading to allegations of foul play against him from several quarters.

“When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant’s sister), a constable asked – who is Sandip Ssingh? To which, instead of shouting or removing my mask, I showed thumbs up to tell him that I was the person. What wrong did I do? Should I have cared about my gesture while supporting a family?” he said.

Further, refuting the allegations levelled against him, Sandeep Ssingh said that he was friends with the late actor and had tried to contact him even during the lockdown phase.

“For a year, Sushant Singh Rajput was busy in shooting of Chhichhore and Dil Bechara while I was busy in making PM Narendra Modi. Every person gets busy in their life. If two people are not in touch, that does not mean that they are no longer friends,” he said.

“During the lockdown, I sent a message to Sushant Singh, reading ‘Bhai?’ But I never got a reply because I did not have his new number. If he had changed his number, what wrong did I commit?” he questioned.

The film producer said he was disheartened by the media trials and people on social media platforms targeting his family. “The media has been camping outside my residence for 20 days? Why? Am I an accused? People in my residential society are asking me to leave,” Ssingh said.

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, Rajput’s cousin had in August demanded that Sandeep and Sidharth Pithani be interrogated by the CBI. The Congress party too had used Sandeep Ssingh’s name to target the ruling BJP and had questioned the motive behind pushing for a CBI inquiry instead of letting Mumbai police handle the investigation.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday morning to join the investigation of the death case of the late actor.On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor’s death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Chinese Communit Party remove Xi JingPing from presidency?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    India surpasses Brazil to become ... - https://t.co/IVOoqmVy59 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/7tcshjUudK
    h J R

    - September 7, 2020, 5:08 am

    #UNICEF to lead global procurement, ... - https://t.co/Am5FlCKGtW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/lSR2d2E4xn
    h J R

    - September 7, 2020, 4:44 am

    Don't fall for 'KBC lottery' spam call! - https://t.co/Ca87K5xqVJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/MYmxnenZIR
    h J R

    - September 7, 2020, 4:36 am

    India sees new high of Covid-19 cures with over 70K ... - https://t.co/EdAFFdOwkQ Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/n55WfOaIDd
    h J R

    - September 7, 2020, 4:31 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.