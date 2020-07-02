Those responsible for Sopore killings should be held to account: UN chief UNITED NATIONS: Those who were responsible for the killing of a civilian and a CRPF head constable in Kashmir have to be made to account for it, according to the...

US welcomes India’s ‘clean app’ policy banning Chinese apps NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has welcomed India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps, saying the “clean app” policy will promote India’s national security against the Chinese Communist...

Congress slams eviction notice to Priyanka NEW DELHI: Congress leaders have reacted sharply on the eviction notice served to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra though sources close to her said she will comply with the...

Gmail down in India, company working on a fix NEW DELHI: Google users had a harrowing time in India as Gmail and other internet services went down for Airtel users for hours on Wednesday evening. Users in India and in...

CoinSwitchKuber – Fastest Way to Buy Cryptocurrency in India Are you looking for the fastest and easiest way to buy Cryptocurrency in India? If yes, then CoinSwitchKuber is the place for you. CoinSwitchKuber is one of the fastest-growing bitcoin trading...

BLM and Shaheen Bagh are conning tools, massive global conspiracy Purnima Nath Recent crocodile tears of Bollywood actors and jumping on the bandwagon of Black Lives Matter (BLM) thousands of miles away, while being completely-tone-deaf on Hindu monks lynching right...

Elephant Vs. Dragon Aditya Satsangi India has often been compared to Elephants while China is often compared to Dragons. When we compare the two animals, Elephants are real or Sattology, itâ€™s strength is...

Your Weekly Future: 01st to 07th July 2020 Aries (21 March â€“ 20 April) You shall earn name and fame in your social life. You would become more influential and it is for sure that in the beginning...

Concerned over ban on Chinese apps, Xi govt reaches out to India NEW DELHI: China on Tuesday reached out to India, expressing anxiety about the ban imposed by the Indian government on popular Chinese mobile applications like TikTok and WeChat, among others....

‘China forcing birth control on Uyghurs to suppress population’ BEIJING: China is forcing women to be sterilised or fitted with contraceptive devices in Xinjiang in an apparent attempt to limit the population of Muslim Uyghurs, according to a new...

India condemns Karachi attack, calls out Pak for conspiracy theories NEW DELHI: The Central government on Monday condemned the Karachi terror attack and called out Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for peddling conspiracy theories that India was behind it....

Free ration scheme extended till Nov, 80 cr to benefitÂ NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday made two big announcements during his address to the nation — extension of the current free ration scheme for 80 crore Indians for...

PM expresses concern over Corona negligence NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 16-minute address to the nation on Tuesday expressed concern over rising negligence of the coronavirus risk and said rules should be followed...

Biden campaign names Indian-American as digital chief of staff WASHINGTON: Former US Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has expanded his campaign team, adding Indian-American Medha Raj as his digital chief of staff, it was reported....

Sarnath to get more tourist facilities VARANASI: Sarnath, one of the most sacred Buddhist sites of the country, will soon witness massive development with The World Bank-funded Rs 100 crore project to provide world-class facilities for...

New swine flu with pandemic potential found in China BEIJING: Chinese researchers have reportedly discovered a new strain of the H1N1 swine influenza virus that has the potential to become a pandemic. According to the study, published in the...

Indian, Chinese militaries hold talks to resolve border issue NEW DELHI: Talks between top Indian and Chinese military delegates started on Tuesday morning to resolve the border issue in eastern Ladakh. The meeting is taking place at Chushul wherein India...

Threat to blow up Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, security tightened MUMBAI: Security has been tightened around the famed Hotel Taj Mahal Palace near Gateway of India after a threat to blow it up, official sources said here on Tuesday. A...

Now China opens new border dispute with Bhutan NEW DELHI: Continuing with its expansionist agenda, China has now created a new border dispute with Bhutan, one of India’s traditional ally. At a virtual meeting of the Global Environment...