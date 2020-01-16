Something went wrong with the connection!

Those who did nothing in 60 yrs questioning Modi govt: Amit Shah on Congress raising jobs, economy issues

January 16
11:30 2020
AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties for spreading negativity on jobs and economic fronts, saying those who did nothing in 60 years of their rule are now questioning the Modi government.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) here, the minister said the government’s target to make India a USD 5 trillion economy was achievable and the youth’s inclination towards entrepreneurship may play a big role in achieving the objective.

Shah said the Congress could only manage to take the country’s economy to a USD 2 trillion mark despite ruling for decades, but the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership took it to USD 3 trillion in just 5 years time. Taking a dig at the Congress, he said those who did nothing to steer the country’s economy in 60 years were now questioning the present government.

He said the government is taking necessary steps to ensure that youth get the required skills and employment opportunities and are future ready. On the Opposition being raising the issue of unemployment, he said there are some who view things through a negative prism. “When they talk about unemployment, a question always comes to my mind, you have ruled this country for 50-60 years, what measures did you take,” Shah asked referring to different Congress-led governments that were in power at the Centre since Independence.

He further asked was there any new solution found during 50-60 years of Congress’ rule to provide employment to the country’s youth. Is it justifiable that “you (Congress) ruled for 50 years without doing anything new and now you are seeking answers from us”, he said. The senior BJP leader said that the government has been taking several initiatives to skill the youth, saying that the young population is a major strength of the country. “Some may view this as a weakness, but I think 70 crore young population is a major strength,” the minister said.

He said the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) will not only help skill India’s youth but will also make them job creators instead of job-seekers. On this occasion, Industrialist Ratan Tata, whose group is partnering the government in setting up the institute, said many visionary initiatives were being taken up by the present regime.

“I wish I was 20 years younger so that I could contribute more,” Tata said. Union Minister for Skill Development Mahendra Nath Pandey said before Narendra Modi became prime minister, the country had seen politics of opportunism barring a small period of ruling under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Pandey also emphasised on skill development and said it ranged from areas from defence to artificial intelligence now. The 20-acre Indian Institute of Skills is among the three institutes that the government is setting up.

The government has chosen Kanpur, Mumbai and Gandhinagar to set up Indian Institutes of Skills. The foundation stone for IIS, Kanpur was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NSTI, Kanpur in December, 2016. The foundation stone for the institute in Mumbai was laid last year.

The proposed institutes are to be modelled on Singapore’s ITES. Shah laid the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) at Nasmed in Kalol tehsil of Gandhinagar through remote control at a ceremony at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The IIS Gandhinagar and Mumbai are being set up in partnership with the Tata Education and Development Trust. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran were also present on this occasion.

Shah suggested linking of the Indian Institute of Skills, Gandhinagar with around 272 industrial training institutes in the state towards upgradation of ITIs, a suggestion which was accepted by Ratan Tata. PTI

