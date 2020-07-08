India Post News Paper

Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi after probe into trusts

July 08
17:36 2020
NEW DELHI: Hours after the government initiated a probe into the funding of three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said those who fight for the truth cannot be intimidated.

“Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks every one has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Though the former Congress chief did not mention any inquiry, his remarks came after the government set up an inter-ministerial team to coordinate a probe into the alleged violation of various laws including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by three trusts associated with the Nehru-Gandhi family — the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

The decision was taken nearly a fortnight after the BJP said the RGF had received funds from the Chinese Embassy. The allegation came amidst the stand-off between the Indian Army and China’s PLA in Ladakh.

The PMLA deals with cases related to money laundering and the FCRA deals with acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions.

