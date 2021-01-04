India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Those who fired upon ‘bhakts’ are now saying Lord Ram belongs to all: Yogi slams oppn

Those who fired upon ‘bhakts’ are now saying Lord Ram belongs to all: Yogi slams oppn
January 04
10:58 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GORAKHPUR: Taking a dig at opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that “those who used to say that Ram is an imagination are now saying he belongs to everyone.”

“Previous governments wanted to keep all issues unresolved. Those who used to say that Ram is an imagination, those who used to fire upon ‘bhakts’ and say Ram does not exist, are now saying that Ram belongs to everyone. This is what we have always said,” he said speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of several development projects in Gorakhpur.

Talking about the DCGI’s nod for emergency use to two COVID-19 vaccines the CM said, “Today, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India became the first country to have launched two vaccines of COVID-19 simultaneously. Today India has proved itself to the world, one vaccine has arrived in the world and India is launching two vaccines simultaneously.”

He further slammed the oppositions for their criticism to the nod to the vaccines saying, “Prime Minister is only doing his work, but those who criticize him will find a fault in everything. Prime Minister is not one to be distracted by useless criticism.” (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Those who fired upon 'bhakts' are now ... - https://t.co/C593Ps3cHx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhya #ChampatRai #CrowdFunding #DonateForRamTemple #GrandRamTemple #India #MakarSakranti #Political #RamJanmbhoomi #RamMandir #RamTemple #RamTempleProject
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:28 am

    Pelosi re-elected as US House ... - https://t.co/SkGtvmPFMU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:24 am

    PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in #Surat ... - https://t.co/PMWThxmou4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Bihar #BiharCMNitishKumar #BiharElection2020 #BiharElections #GujaratBharatiyaJanataParty #India #LJPVotes #NDA #PMAwasYojana #Political #PradhanMantriAwasYojana
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:17 am

    Thin layer of fog envelopes ... - https://t.co/lrHRSocmWa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirQualityIndex #CentralPollutionControlBoard #Covid19Lockdown #DelhiNCRAirQuality #DelhiWinters #DelhiWintersIndia #FoggyDelhi #Health #Healthcare #NCR #TemperatureInDelhi
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:14 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.