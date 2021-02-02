Thousands of chickens to be culled in Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture amid bird flu outbreak

Oxford Languages Hindi Word of the Year for 2020 ‘Aatmanirbharta’ NEW DELHI: Oxford Languages on Tuesday announced ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as its Hindi Word of the Year for 2020. The word implies self-reliance, an expression or a thought that has resonated with...

US jobs to return to pre-pandemic level in 2024 WASHINGTON: The unemployment rate in the US is expected to gradually decline and the number of employed people will return to the pre-pandemic level in 2024, the Congressional Budget Office...

Many countries interested in indigenous fighter Tejas: Rajnath BENGALURU: Many foreign nations have shown interest in procuring indigenous fighter Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday while inaugurating the third production line for...

Nepal bans two Indian mountaineers for 10 years KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation in Nepal has imposed a 10-year ban on two Indian mountaineers, restricting them from climbing any peak in Nepal after they...

US reports over 470 cases of coronavirus variants WASHINGTON: More than 470 cases of the new coronavirus variants have been confirmed in at least 32 US states, according to the latest data by Centers for Disease Control and...

NIA to probe Israel embassy blast case: Home Ministry NEW DELHI: Four days after a crude bomb went off near the Embassy of Israel on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the national capital, sending security establishments into...

66% of middle-income group expected more from Budget NEW DELHI: The middle-income group expected more from this years Union Budget 2021 with 66 per cent expressing this opinion, as per the IANS C Voter Budget Snap Poll 2021....

Myanmar military frees regional, state CMs after coup NAY PYI TAW: A day after seizing control of the country, the military in Myanmar on Tuesday released a majority of the detained regional and state Chief Ministers, but there...

UNSC to discuss Myanmar coup UNITED NATIONS: UN Security Council (UNSC) members will be briefed on Tuesday on the situation in Myanmar where the military has staged a coup after detaining top government officials, including...

PM Oli calls Constitutional Council meeting amid ongoing political crisis in Nepal KATHMANDU: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called a meeting of the Constitutional Council on Wednesday at 11 am. The meeting comes after students...

India reports 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths NEW DELHI: With 8,635 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally has reached 1,07,66,245, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday....

Traffic diverted in many parts of Delhi due to farmers’ protest NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta towards Anand Vihar, Chilla, Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni borders on Tuesday due to...

Thousands of chickens to be culled in Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture amid bird flu outbreak TOKYO: About 840,000 chickens will be culled in Ibaraki Prefecture amid the spread of bird flu in Japan, Japanese media reported on Tuesday. On Monday, over a dozen dead chickens...

Union Budget farmer friendly, PM Modi devoted to their welfare: Amit Shah NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed Union Budget 20-21 as agriculture sector friendly and lauded Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for his devotion towards the welfare...

NASA names Indian American Bhavya Lal as acting chief of staff WASHINGTON: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has named Bhavya Lal as acting chief of staff for the agency. As the senior White House appointee at NASA, Lal served...

Manish Tewari slams corporate India, says it never criticises any budget – good, bad or ugly NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the so-called ‘Captains of Corporate India’ have never ever uttered a single criticism of any budgets -good, bad or ugly....

Twitter blocks 250 handles, posts over provocative content related to farmers protest NEW DELHI: Twitter has temporarily blocked around 250 accounts and posts on Monday after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) directed microblogging platform to take action against several...