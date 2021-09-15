India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Thousands protest in Afghanistan’s Kandahar against evacuation order by Taliban

Thousands protest in Afghanistan’s Kandahar against evacuation order by Taliban
September 15
16:49 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KANDAHAR: Thousands of people in Afghanistan’s Kandahar held a protest on Wednesday after being ordered by the Taliban to vacate their houses.

The provincial officers of the Taliban-led Afghanistan government told the families living in the division of the Afghanistan national army land to vacate their houses in three days, reported The Khaama News Press Agency.

“We have been living in this place for 20 years, we agree that this is a government place, but we have built a house here. The Taliban have been saying for days that we should evacuate these houses,” a protestor said, reported TOLOnews.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after an aggressive and rapid advance against government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.Â Recent scenes of barbarity in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover have exposed the devastating state of human rights in the war-ravaged country. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Afghani SikhsAfghanistanAfghanistan GovtEvacuate KandaharHindu AfghanistanHindus in AfghanistanKandaharMinorities In AfghanistanSikhs In AfghanistanTalibanTaliban Takes Overworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – September 10th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – California Gubernatorial Recall Election

SMC VOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA ELECTION

CALIFORNIA ELECTION

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.