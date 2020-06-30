India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Threat to blow up Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, security tightened

Threat to blow up Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, security tightened
June 30
15:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Security has been tightened around the famed Hotel Taj Mahal Palace near Gateway of India after a threat to blow it up, official sources said here on Tuesday.

A threat call was received by the hotel around 12.30 a.m. after which the Mumbai Police was informed, the sources said, adding that the call was purportedly made from Karachi in Pakistan and the caller threatened to blow up the hotel with bombs.

Not taking any chances, security has been tightened in the hotel’s vicinity and further investigation are underway. The hotel was the prime target of Pakistani terrorists during the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror strikes.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Concerned over ban on Chinese apps, Xi ... - https://t.co/kdYJT0mOpk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/NIwxNFUbqG
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:13 pm

    '#China forcing birth ... - https://t.co/60HRdyoYd9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CHinaIndiaFaceOffâ€¦ https://t.co/V7eNEDvHQz
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:10 pm

    India condemns #Karachi ... - https://t.co/jViwKLZeAk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/d7023ShCjV
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:07 pm

    Free ration scheme extended till ... - https://t.co/U9zDvwStpp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Congressâ€¦ https://t.co/wp80RvXSvi
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:04 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.