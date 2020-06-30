Threat to blow up Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, security tightened

Concerned over ban on Chinese apps, Xi govt reaches out to India NEW DELHI: China on Tuesday reached out to India, expressing anxiety about the ban imposed by the Indian government on popular Chinese mobile applications like TikTok and WeChat, among others....

‘China forcing birth control on Uyghurs to suppress population’ BEIJING: China is forcing women to be sterilised or fitted with contraceptive devices in Xinjiang in an apparent attempt to limit the population of Muslim Uyghurs, according to a new...

India condemns Karachi attack, calls out Pak for conspiracy theories NEW DELHI: The Central government on Monday condemned the Karachi terror attack and called out Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for peddling conspiracy theories that India was behind it....

Free ration scheme extended till Nov, 80 cr to benefitÂ NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday made two big announcements during his address to the nation — extension of the current free ration scheme for 80 crore Indians for...

PM expresses concern over Corona negligence NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 16-minute address to the nation on Tuesday expressed concern over rising negligence of the coronavirus risk and said rules should be followed...

Biden campaign names Indian-American as digital chief of staff WASHINGTON: Former US Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has expanded his campaign team, adding Indian-American Medha Raj as his digital chief of staff, it was reported....

Sarnath to get more tourist facilities VARANASI: Sarnath, one of the most sacred Buddhist sites of the country, will soon witness massive development with The World Bank-funded Rs 100 crore project to provide world-class facilities for...

New swine flu with pandemic potential found in China BEIJING: Chinese researchers have reportedly discovered a new strain of the H1N1 swine influenza virus that has the potential to become a pandemic. According to the study, published in the...

Indian, Chinese militaries hold talks to resolve border issue NEW DELHI: Talks between top Indian and Chinese military delegates started on Tuesday morning to resolve the border issue in eastern Ladakh. The meeting is taking place at Chushul wherein India...

Threat to blow up Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, security tightened MUMBAI: Security has been tightened around the famed Hotel Taj Mahal Palace near Gateway of India after a threat to blow it up, official sources said here on Tuesday. A...

Now China opens new border dispute with Bhutan NEW DELHI: Continuing with its expansionist agenda, China has now created a new border dispute with Bhutan, one of India’s traditional ally. At a virtual meeting of the Global Environment...

Petrol, diesel price rise resume after a day NEW DELHI: Fuel prices rose on Monday again after a days pause with oil marketing companies increasing the pump price of petrol by 5 paisa and diesel by 13 paisa...

Assam flood crisis worsens, death toll at 24 GUWAHATI/SHILLONG: Even as Assam is fighting an all-out war against COVID-19, the deteriorating flood situation, triggered by heavy rains, claimed four more lives taking the death toll to 24 while...

Living with COVID-19 to be new normal as global cases top 10 mln: WHO GENEVA: The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that all countries living with COVID-19 will be the new normal in the coming months, as the pandemic had already...

Testing in US identifies asymptomatic, presymptomatic cases WASHINGTON: Testing among quarantined contacts of patients with COVID-19 in a correctional and detention facility in the United States identified a high proportion of asymptomatic and presymptomatic cases, according a...

Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine candidate’s human trials from July HYDERABAD: Leading vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Monday announced that it has successfully developed Covaxin, India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research...

Unlock 2: No bar, pass for inter-state travel, Home Secy to states NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, making it clear that there shall be absolutely no hindrance in...

Will comply with India ban, not sharing users’ data with China: TikTok NEW DELHI: Chinese short-video making app TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the Indian government order to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, and...