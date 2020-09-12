India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Three Bollywood personalities on NCB radar in Rhea drugs probe

Three Bollywood personalities on NCB radar in Rhea drugs probe
September 12
10:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Two leading newbie heroines and a fashion designer also a friend of a leading male actor are said to be under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Actress Rhea Chakraborty who is being interrogated by NCB and is under arrest is said to have taken three names of these leading actresses and a fashion designer.

Rhea is said to have made these confessions that these three ladies did drugs with her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While one heroine was known to Sushant, the other was friends with Rhea.

Rhea has told the agencies that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. There are also reports that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations.

Rhea in her statement to NCB had accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant, and also handling the finances.

During her statement, Rhea Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty.

“These deliveries used to be received by the aides of Sushant Singh Rajput and every delivery and payment was in conscious knowledge of Rhea Chakraborty and even some times the payment and choice of drugs was confirmed by Rhea,” Showik said in his statement.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Israel, #Bahrain reach peace deal - https://t.co/Hq3Qg4Q9Uq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ol5Vlmkop5
    h J R

    - September 12, 2020, 5:04 am

    Paresh Rawal as #NSD Chairman: 'Chance ... - https://t.co/vOe5DB52FR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Y0ALlmMFlY
    h J R

    - September 12, 2020, 5:01 am

    Agnivesh's body to be kept for final ... - https://t.co/1Y6MjM5nXU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/jSTdu4Bfcw
    h J R

    - September 12, 2020, 4:58 am

    Three #Bollywood personalities on NCB ... - https://t.co/0WsTr9vHDk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/P3kUGM7x9l
    h J R

    - September 12, 2020, 4:55 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.