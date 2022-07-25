India Post News Paper

Blog

Three-day northeast festival in Bangkok from July 29

Three-day northeast festival in Bangkok from July 29
July 25
16:08 2022
GUWAHATI: A three-day festival would commence in Bangkok on July 29 to showcase northeast India and explore the shared history, officials said on Sunday.

In the second edition of the ‘Northeast India Festival’, a series of discussions, exhibitions, buyer-seller meets, cultural progammes and fashion events would be held at the Central World in Bangkok, which will also be a part of the events to celebrate 75 years of India-Thailand diplomatic ties.

The first edition of the festival was organised in February 2019 when it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Three-day northeast festival in Bangkok from July 29With support from the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and various state governments in the northeast, the festival is being organised by the Guwahati based socio-cultural trust, Trend MMS.

An official statement said that the chief ministers and tourism ministers of several northeastern states, Union Minister for State for External Affairs R.K. Ranjan, senior officials of Central and state governments in the northeast and top industrialists, among others, would attend the festival.

Ambassadors of various ASEAN and QUAD countries, experts, and the local Thai community are also expected to attend the festival.

An extensive campaign is presently highlighting the festival at various Metro stations of Bangkok.

Over 30 MSME entrepreneurs will showcase their products from the northeastern region at the festival with special focus on tea, handicraft, agri-horti products and tourism.

Festival spokesman Shyamkanu Mahanta said that more than 400 delegates are travelling to Bangkok to participate in the festival.

Mahanta also informed that the northeast diaspora in Thailand under NEIA is supporting the event.

 

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

