Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Three elephants killed after being hit by truck in Odisha

Three elephants killed after being hit by truck in Odisha
August 22
16:24 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KEONJHAR: Three elephants were killed after being hit by a truck on a national highway in Odisha’s Keonjhar district early on Thursday, a forest official said. The pachyderms were crossing NH-20 near Balijodi area under Ghatagaon forest range, when the iron ore-laden truck knocked them down around 3 am, he said.

“A female elephant, aged around 16, and a one-year-old calf died on the spot, while another female, which had sustained critical injuries, died during treatment,” Ashok Kumar Nayak, the Ghatagaon Forest Range Officer, said.

Senior officials, including Keonjhar Divisional Forest Officer Santosh Joshi, had rushed to the spot following the incident to provide aid to the injured pachyderm, aged a little over 16, Nayak explained. Arrangements have been made for conducting the autopsy of the deceased elephants, he said.

The truck, which skidded off the road after the accident, has been seized, the forest range officer said, adding that the driver fled the scene abandoning the vehicle but his helper has been detained. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.