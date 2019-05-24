Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Three Indians win big at Dubai's raffle draw

Three Indians win big at Dubai’s raffle draw
May 24
16:59 2019
DUBAI: Three Indians, including a female student, have won the raffle draw here, taking home prize money of USD 1 million and luxury cars, according to a media report.

Bahrain-based Sanjeev Nair, 55, won a BMW in the Dubai Duty Free’s Finest Surprise promotion draw.

Nair, who works as a project controller for a dredging company, left Dubai 20 years ago but continues to participate in the Duty Free’s Finest Surprise every time he is in transit at the Dubai International Airport, the Khaleej Times reported.

He had in 2017 won a Mercedes Benz through this draw.

“I feel happy and lucky. What makes me attracted in buying tickets regularly is the transparency of your company. I am a living proof of the genuineness of the Finest Surprise raffle,” he said.

Basheer Koonholi, another Indian, won a Range Rover.

Sara Elrayah Ahmed, 21-year-old Indian national and a medical student from Nile University in Sudan received USD 1 million cheque as part of the Millennium Millionaire Promotion.

Muhammad Zulqarnain, a 40-year-old Pakistani national, too had a stroke of luck in the draw when he was announced the winner of BMW motorbike. PTI

