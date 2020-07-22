Thrill, pressure & competitiveness similar in poker and cricket, says Dhoni

NEW DELHI: PokerStars India, one of Indias most popular online poker portals, has announced former India captain M.S. Dhoni as its new brand ambassador.

“I am excited to be associated with the PokerStars family. The thrill, the excitement, the pressure and the competitiveness of it – these are just some parallels I can draw between poker and cricket,” said Dhoni.

“In the last few years there has been a change in the mindset of people when they think of online poker. Online poker like any game of skill requires one to be strategic and play responsibly. Slowly but surely it is being recognised as a sport that is fun and quick to learn but rich in its complexity.

“With this collaboration we hope to take online poker to a larger audience.” he added.

To mark his ambassadorship with the brand, the veteran cricketer stars in PokerStars India’s latest campaign – â€˜I’m In’ in which Dhoni can be seen enjoying a game of poker with three unique personalities, while inviting others to join in the fun game of skill and thrills.

“It’s already well established that MS Dhoni, who has led India to many international victories, is one of the all-time cricketing greats. What is less known is that his Zen-like poise, combined with his ability to make fearless decisions, make him a perfect poker player and a truly valuable member of Team PokerStars India,” said Ankur Dewani, CEO, Sachiko Gaming.

“With MS Dhoni at its heart, the campaign showcases how poker is a game for absolutely anyone, a truly universal sport. We cannot wait to see the response of our audience and players across the country,” he added.

