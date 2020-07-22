India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Thrill, pressure & competitiveness similar in poker and cricket, says Dhoni

Thrill, pressure & competitiveness similar in poker and cricket, says Dhoni
July 22
12:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: PokerStars India, one of Indias most popular online poker portals, has announced former India captain M.S. Dhoni as its new brand ambassador.

“I am excited to be associated with the PokerStars family. The thrill, the excitement, the pressure and the competitiveness of it – these are just some parallels I can draw between poker and cricket,” said Dhoni.

“In the last few years there has been a change in the mindset of people when they think of online poker. Online poker like any game of skill requires one to be strategic and play responsibly. Slowly but surely it is being recognised as a sport that is fun and quick to learn but rich in its complexity.
“With this collaboration we hope to take online poker to a larger audience.” he added.

To mark his ambassadorship with the brand, the veteran cricketer stars in PokerStars India’s latest campaign – â€˜I’m In’ in which Dhoni can be seen enjoying a game of poker with three unique personalities, while inviting others to join in the fun game of skill and thrills.

“It’s already well established that MS Dhoni, who has led India to many international victories, is one of the all-time cricketing greats. What is less known is that his Zen-like poise, combined with his ability to make fearless decisions, make him a perfect poker player and a truly valuable member of Team PokerStars India,” said Ankur Dewani, CEO, Sachiko Gaming.

“With MS Dhoni at its heart, the campaign showcases how poker is a game for absolutely anyone, a truly universal sport. We cannot wait to see the response of our audience and players across the country,” he added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Thrill, pressure & competitiveness ... - https://t.co/RTWcVSzYVo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/VkJ4EPeU7q
    h J R

    - July 22, 2020, 6:31 am

    Web series ... - https://t.co/OK6fhfY6eS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ActorKeshavSadhnasexToyPortalsâ€¦ https://t.co/BcgBM3SBR9
    h J R

    - July 22, 2020, 6:28 am

    Nitric oxide treatment may slow ... - https://t.co/JlAlCyM6a7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/6e6McZNGCD
    h J R

    - July 22, 2020, 6:23 am

    US smartphone sales down 25% in Q2, ... - https://t.co/sASTz0jLTa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Appleâ€¦ https://t.co/Uhp4LZxmEF
    h J R

    - July 22, 2020, 6:21 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.