Germany closes airspace to Russia NEW DELHI: Germany has announced that it would close its airspace to Russian aircraft amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine, thus joining a growing list of European countries that have...

Braving 1 degree Celsius, Indian students find shelter in Ukraine schools NEW DELHI: Even as they keep their fingers crossed awaiting an opportunity to leave the war-torn Ukraine, scores of stranded Indian students have taken shelter in different schools across the...

CSK launch Super Kings Academy, Michael Hussey terms it ‘fantastic initiative’ CHENNAI: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be establishing Super Kings Academy – cricket coaching centres for both boys and girls. The Super Kings Academy will...

Samsung finally launches Galaxy A03 for Indian market WASHINGTON: Samsung’s Galaxy A03, which was initially announced back in November and has been available in some markets, is now officially launching for the Indian market. The device has already...

Apple’s rumoured 2022 iPhone SE might be priced at USD 300 WASHINGTON: American tech giant Apple is rumoured to return with the successor of second-gen dubbed iPhone SE on March 8 at an event where it’s also expected to announce a...

Russian troops enter Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv MOSCOW: Russian troops have reportedly entered Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv in the country amid fierce fighting. A viral video on social media appears to show a number of Russian light...

Tibetan government-in-exile minister meets US special coordinator WASHINGTON: The exile Tibetan government’s minister for Information and International Relations Kalon Norzin Dolma on Thursday met the US special coordinator for Tibetan issues Uzra Zeya in Washington. This was...

Words aren’t enough to describe Alia’s performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Samantha Prabhu MUMBAI: Actor Samantha Prabhu has been bowled over by Alia Bhatt’s performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. After watching the film, Samantha took to Instagram Story and heaped praises on Alia. Calling...

Ukraine Crisis: All ATCs, including Pakistan, gave full cooperation in evacuation mission NEW DELHI: A special evacuation flight of Air India carrying 250 Indians landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday. Air India’s AI-1942 has been operated as...

PM Modi urges people to speak their mother tongue with pride NEW DELHI: Days after the International Mother Language Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people in the country should speak their mother tongue with pride. The Prime...

Is it gift or Pandora’s box, asks China on US grant aid to Nepal BEIJING: China has again accused the US of employing coercive diplomacy against Nepal over the ongoing controversy on the “Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)-Nepal Compact” that awaits Parliamentary ratification by the...

Situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying: Priyanka Chopra WASHINGTON: Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to react to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram and expressed her concern over...

India registers 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections, 302 deaths in last 24 hrs NEW DELHI: India registered as many as 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 1.28 per cent and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of...

UNSC vote on a resolution on Russia scheduled today NEW YORK: Amid Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote on a resolution has been listed on a UN schedule for Friday. However, the...

Many Russians detained amid protests against ‘military operation’ in Ukraine MOSCOW: Many Russians have been detained in cities across Russia for protesting against the ‘military operation’ in Ukraine. Solo pickets –public protest in Russia –have taken place from the southern...

World Bank ready to provide financial aid to Ukraine WASHINGTON: The World Bank, in its statement on Thursday, said that it is ready to provide immediate financial support to Ukraine amid the present political and military crisis. “We stand...

US announces new sanctions on Russia, says EU countries, G7 nations to enforce them as well WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden, while addressing the nation on the situation in Ukraine, condemned Russia for launching the military strike on Thursday and announced “new strong sanctions and limitations”...

Equity markets open in green, Sensex up by 792 points MUMBAI: Amidst Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, equity indices opened in green on Friday with the Sensex up by 791.81 points and Nifty up by 267.70 points. The 30-scrip...

India’s stand neutral, hope for peaceful solution: MoS MEA on Ukraine-Russia crisis NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Thursday said that India’s stand is neutral and the country hopes for...