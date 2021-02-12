India Post News Paper

Tibetans-in-exile celebrate ‘Losar’ in Dharamshala

February 12
11:44 2021
DHARAMSHALA: Tibetans in-exile celebrated ‘Losar’, the Tibetan New year in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and welcomed the Iron Ox Year 2148 on Friday.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Central Tibetan administration made a symbolic celebration which began with the offering of prayers at the head office of the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamshala.
Central Tibetan administration President Lobsang Sangay, cabinet ministers, speaker and deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile attended the symbolic celebration.

‘Losar’ is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new year. (ANI)

 

 

