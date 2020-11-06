India Post News Paper

Tibetans in India, Nepal report 87 new Covid-19 cases

Tibetans in India, Nepal report 87 new Covid-19 cases
November 06
13:15 2020
DHARAMSHALA: The Tibetan community in India and Nepal has reported 87 new Covid-19 cases over the past week, indicating a sustained reduction compared to a week earlier, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said on Friday.

The highest number of cases was reported from Mundgod (34), followed by Ladakh (24), Bylakuppe (15), Delhi (four), Chauntra (three), Dharamsala and Mainpat (two each) and Dehradun (one).

Of the total cases this week, the eldest is aged 91 and the youngest at two, with 57 males to 30 females. However, this week, a 57-year-old male from Chauntra in Himachal Pradesh passed away.

Overall, 1,031 cases were reported, 23 deaths, 464 active cases, and 544 people have recuperated from Covid-19, it said. Deputy Secretary of Health Department, Tenzin Kunsang, has issued public appeals for following precautionary practices despite the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. “The death count has risen and our community must take it seriously. In addition to avoiding large gatherings, the public is advised to wear masks at all times in public settings.”

The CTA is distributing SORIG immune boosters free of cost. Till date 21,668 doses have been provided.

