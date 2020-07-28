India Post News Paper

Tibetans, Uyghurs, Indians protest against China in Canada

Tibetans, Uyghurs, Indians protest against China in Canada
July 28
11:47 2020
NEW DELHI/VANCOUVER: Canadian Tibetans, Uyghurs and Indians led a major protest against Beijing outside the Chinese Consulate in Vancouver. Sources said the three diaspora communities came together on Sunday to protest the atrocities committed against their people by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime.

People wearing masks and holding placards saying “China Against Democracy”, “Boycott China” “Free Michael Spavor” and “Back Off China”, were seen outside the Consulate.

The Organization which participated in the protests include Canada Tibet Committee and the Tibetan Community, Friends of Canada and India Organization, Global Pinoy Diaspora Canada, Vancouver Society of Freedom, Democracy and Human Rights in China, Vancouver Society in support of democratic movement (VSSDM) and Vancouver Uyghur Association.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions each society was allowed to have only 50 protesters. While Tibetans and Uyghurs are under Chinese occupation, China is aggressively engaging with India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed along the LAC in Galwan valley in a face-off with Chinese troops on June 15.

