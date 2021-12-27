India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai’, Salman Khan opens up on being bitten by snake

‘Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai’, Salman Khan opens up on being bitten by snake
December 27
10:01 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel kept up with tradition by celebrating his birthday on Monday with family and close friends.

“A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice,” Salman said.

After the incident on Saturday night, the actor was immediately rushed to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment and was discharged in Sunday. “Then we went to the hospital, carried the snake along carefully and there we found that it was non-venomous. Still, I was hospitalised for 6 hours and have been injected with all kinds of anti-venom. I am fine now,” he shared.

Salman added that he was feeling fine and they have not killed the snake.

“When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogyi (made friends with the snake),” he quipped, adding, “My dad asked me ki kya hua? Saanp zinda hai? So I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai.”

The actor is recovering fast and was fit enough to host his birthday party on Sunday night.

Salman’s fans have poured in messages for his speedy recovery and birthday greetings on social media for the actor who turned 56. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Aayush SharmaActorsactressAntimAntim Movie TrailerbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesSalman KhanSalman Snake BiteSnakeBite Salman KhanZee Studios
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 24th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.